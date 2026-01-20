Cricket South Africa announced a five-match T20I series between the Proteas Women and India, scheduled from April 17-27, 2026. The matches will be held in Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming home five-match T20I series against India, with the women's teams of the two countries scheduled to play matches between April 17 and 27, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce an inbound T20 International (T20I) series between World Cup finalists, the Proteas Women and India, scheduled to take place in Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni from April 17 - 27, 2026," a release said.

Series Schedule and Venues

The T20I series will start with two matches at Durban on April 17 and April 19. After the first two T20Is, the action will then move to Johannesburg, which will host back-to-back matches on April 22 and April 25. The series will conclude with the fifth and final T20I at Benoni on April 27.

"The five-match T20I series will get underway with two fixtures at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on April 17 and 19. The action will then move to DP World Wanderers Stadium, which will host back-to-back matches on April 22 and 25, before the series concludes with the fifth and final T20I at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on April 27," the release said.

World Cup Finalists to Clash Again

The two teams which clashed in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will meet for the first time since India got the better of the Proteas to be crowned World Champions in the 50-over format. Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian team, while Laura Wolvaardt leads the Proteas women's team

Crucial Preparation for T20 World Cup 2026

The five-match T20I series between the Proteas Women and the Women in Blue will serve as preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12 in England.

"This series will serve as the Proteas Women's final official assignment ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12 in England. At the global showpiece, South Africa has been drawn in Group 1 alongside Australia, Pakistan, India and two teams from the qualifiers," the release said.

India Tour Fixtures

First T20I - April 17 in Durban Second T20I - April 19 in Durban Third T20I - April 22 in Johannesburg Fourth T20I - April 25 in Johannesburg Fifth T20I - April 27 in Benoni.

