Australia-born Ryan Williams is set to debut for India against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. After a long eligibility process and FIFA clearance, the 32-year-old hopes to inspire other players of Indian origin.

A Debut at Home "Since we got the clearance, all I've been thinking about is March 31," he admits, reflecting on the long wait that followed his FIFA eligibility approval. The frustration was real. The clearance from FIFA's Players' Status Chamber arrived just hours too late for him to be part of India's last matchday squad against Bangladesh in the Qualifiers on November 18, 2025. He trained, integrated, and even travelled to Dhaka, his first journey on the shiny new Indian passport, but couldn't step onto the pitch at the National Stadium in the Bangladesh capital.And yet, even in that moment, Williams chose perspective over disappointment. "You always try and look at the silver lining," he says. "Although I couldn't be part of that game, at least now I may get to make my debut in the blue jersey, and in front of our fans."It's not like the orange isn't good. But the blue is very significant.. and in Kerala, one of the homes of football in India, that's even more special." The Blue Tigers will play Hong Kong, China in the last matchday of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.It couldn't be an away debut. Not in the orange kit. But potentially, a first appearance in India's iconic blue, at home, in front of supporters who have already embraced him. The Long Road to Eligibility "I don't know what the feeling is going to be like yet," he says. "I've thought about it, but we'll have to wait and see," says the 32-year-old, who was born in Perth, Australia.That sense of anticipation only carries weight because of what came before it. The process to represent India was, in his own words, "not a short one". It involved regulatory scrutiny, documentation, a rigorous process of obtaining the passport, and ultimately, approval from FIFA's Players' Status Chamber in November 2025, a decision that formally confirmed his eligibility after a change of association from Football Australia to the All India Football Federation."A big sense of relief," Williams recalls. "To finally get it all over the line and be here feels really, really special."There were also moments when the journey seemed improbable. "A lot of people told me this is not possible," he says. "Me being a bit stubborn, I didn't really take much notice."That stubbornness proved decisive. Because until the final confirmation arrived, and the Indian passport was in his hands, even he admits it didn't fully feel real. A Legacy in Indian Football Three years ago, when coming to India, he was just another foreign signing. But what unfolded in the last few months sets his story apart. With his official transition, Williams becomes a rare case and effectively the first former foreign player in the Indian football league system to go on to represent the Indian national team.While his professional journey took shape in Australia and England, Williams' connection to India is not recent but generational. His mother hails from Mumbai, and long before him, his grandfather Lincoln Grostate had already left a mark on Indian football, representing Bombay in the Santosh Trophy.His twin brother Aryn Williams played for NEROCA FC in the I-League between 2017 and 2019.That legacy is not lost on him. Williams' arrival is not just another addition to the squad. It marks a significant moment in the evolution of Indian football.A product of Australia and England's football systems, with experience across clubs such as Portsmouth, Fulham, Oxford United, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Perth Glory, he built his career abroad before moving to India with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League in 2023.In 2019, he represented the Australian national team in a friendly game against Korea Republic. He also played for the Socceroos U23s and U20s."It's a full-circle moment," he says. "For my grandfather to have played in the Santosh Trophy, and now for his grandson to come back and be part of the Indian national team, it's something really special. It's something my family is very proud of." Joining the Blue Tigers But stepping into a new national setup is never straightforward, and even less so when expectations, narratives, and external attention are all amplified. The weight of the Indian jersey is something else."I was nervous coming in," Williams admits. "You don't know how everybody is going to receive you."But familiarity eased the transition. Having spent two seasons in India with Bengaluru FC, he already knew many of the players. That helped."They've been really welcoming. I can't be more thankful."Each passing day in camp strengthens that sense of belonging. More conversations, shared sessions, and a growing understanding on and off the pitch."This is my second camp, and I admit I've come in a lot more comfortable than the last one because I've become more familiar," he says. "Everyone in the camp is very humble, very nice. We're always happy and smiling."Ever since news of Williams obtaining an Indian passport and renouncing his Australian one came to light, he has been bombarded with online attention. His Instagram follower count has more than doubled."It's been a bit overwhelming," he admits. "I'm not really one for the limelight. But I haven't had a single bad message, it's all been words of pride." An Inspiration for the Future Sharing a message to the young players in India, he said, "Take the ball, try things. Don't be scared to mess up. Sometimes you might make a fool of yourself trying to beat someone, but that's part of it."To players of Indian origin abroad, it is about possibility, Williams insists. "The long-term goal for me is to hopefully encourage other (players of Indian origin) to do the same thing. No matter what people tell you, it is possible. You can come here, you can make a difference."For now, though, everything circles back to that date. March 31. "I've been preparing mentally for this game for a long time," Williams says.And when that moment finally arrives, it will represent far more than a debut. It will be the end of a journey that began across continents and navigated uncertainty. It will also be the start of a journey in India's treasured blue shirt. A full circle moment, as Ryan Williams puts himself.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Australia-born Ryan Williams is set to potentially make his debut for the India national football team on March 31 in Kochi against the Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).The 32-year-old received FIFA clearance in last November after a long eligibility process. Having played in Australia, England, and India, he brings valuable experience and becomes a rare former foreign league player to represent India. Embracing the opportunity, Williams hopes his journey inspires other players of Indian origin to pursue international careers with India."Since we got the clearance, all I've been thinking about is March 31," he admits, reflecting on the long wait that followed his FIFA eligibility approval. The frustration was real. The clearance from FIFA's Players' Status Chamber arrived just hours too late for him to be part of India's last matchday squad against Bangladesh in the Qualifiers on November 18, 2025. He trained, integrated, and even travelled to Dhaka, his first journey on the shiny new Indian passport, but couldn't step onto the pitch at the National Stadium in the Bangladesh capital.And yet, even in that moment, Williams chose perspective over disappointment. "You always try and look at the silver lining," he says. "Although I couldn't be part of that game, at least now I may get to make my debut in the blue jersey, and in front of our fans."It's not like the orange isn't good. But the blue is very significant.. and in Kerala, one of the homes of football in India, that's even more special." The Blue Tigers will play Hong Kong, China in the last matchday of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.It couldn't be an away debut. Not in the orange kit. But potentially, a first appearance in India's iconic blue, at home, in front of supporters who have already embraced him."I don't know what the feeling is going to be like yet," he says. "I've thought about it, but we'll have to wait and see," says the 32-year-old, who was born in Perth, Australia.That sense of anticipation only carries weight because of what came before it. The process to represent India was, in his own words, "not a short one". It involved regulatory scrutiny, documentation, a rigorous process of obtaining the passport, and ultimately, approval from FIFA's Players' Status Chamber in November 2025, a decision that formally confirmed his eligibility after a change of association from Football Australia to the All India Football Federation."A big sense of relief," Williams recalls. "To finally get it all over the line and be here feels really, really special."There were also moments when the journey seemed improbable. "A lot of people told me this is not possible," he says. "Me being a bit stubborn, I didn't really take much notice."That stubbornness proved decisive. Because until the final confirmation arrived, and the Indian passport was in his hands, even he admits it didn't fully feel real.Three years ago, when coming to India, he was just another foreign signing. But what unfolded in the last few months sets his story apart. With his official transition, Williams becomes a rare case and effectively the first former foreign player in the Indian football league system to go on to represent the Indian national team.While his professional journey took shape in Australia and England, Williams' connection to India is not recent but generational. His mother hails from Mumbai, and long before him, his grandfather Lincoln Grostate had already left a mark on Indian football, representing Bombay in the Santosh Trophy.His twin brother Aryn Williams played for NEROCA FC in the I-League between 2017 and 2019.That legacy is not lost on him. Williams' arrival is not just another addition to the squad. It marks a significant moment in the evolution of Indian football.A product of Australia and England's football systems, with experience across clubs such as Portsmouth, Fulham, Oxford United, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Perth Glory, he built his career abroad before moving to India with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League in 2023.In 2019, he represented the Australian national team in a friendly game against Korea Republic. He also played for the Socceroos U23s and U20s."It's a full-circle moment," he says. "For my grandfather to have played in the Santosh Trophy, and now for his grandson to come back and be part of the Indian national team, it's something really special. It's something my family is very proud of."But stepping into a new national setup is never straightforward, and even less so when expectations, narratives, and external attention are all amplified. The weight of the Indian jersey is something else."I was nervous coming in," Williams admits. "You don't know how everybody is going to receive you."But familiarity eased the transition. Having spent two seasons in India with Bengaluru FC, he already knew many of the players. That helped."They've been really welcoming. I can't be more thankful."Each passing day in camp strengthens that sense of belonging. More conversations, shared sessions, and a growing understanding on and off the pitch."This is my second camp, and I admit I've come in a lot more comfortable than the last one because I've become more familiar," he says. "Everyone in the camp is very humble, very nice. We're always happy and smiling."Ever since news of Williams obtaining an Indian passport and renouncing his Australian one came to light, he has been bombarded with online attention. His Instagram follower count has more than doubled."It's been a bit overwhelming," he admits. "I'm not really one for the limelight. But I haven't had a single bad message, it's all been words of pride."Sharing a message to the young players in India, he said, "Take the ball, try things. Don't be scared to mess up. Sometimes you might make a fool of yourself trying to beat someone, but that's part of it."To players of Indian origin abroad, it is about possibility, Williams insists. "The long-term goal for me is to hopefully encourage other (players of Indian origin) to do the same thing. No matter what people tell you, it is possible. You can come here, you can make a difference."For now, though, everything circles back to that date. March 31. "I've been preparing mentally for this game for a long time," Williams says.And when that moment finally arrives, it will represent far more than a debut. It will be the end of a journey that began across continents and navigated uncertainty. It will also be the start of a journey in India's treasured blue shirt. A full circle moment, as Ryan Williams puts himself.(ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source