Rupa Bayor of Arunachal Pradesh ended her 2025 season with a bronze medal at the WT President Cup in Austria. She expressed relief after a challenging year and has now shifted her focus to major international events scheduled for 2026.

Rupa Bayor of Arunachal Pradesh capped off her 2025 season on a high by winning a bronze medal at the WT President Cup in Austria, a result that brought both relief and satisfaction after a challenging year on the international circuit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This was my last championship of the season, of the 2025 season. So, it felt good," Rupa told ANI while reflecting on the medal. "My game was going up and down for a long time. Results were also going up and down. So, it felt good to win a medal in the last championship. I also won a medal in the WT President Cup three times. So, it felt really good," he noted.

Narrow Margins at the Elite Level

The taekwondo athlete admitted that the fine margins at the elite level cost her a shot at gold. "Before the gold medal, I competed with a silver medalist. It was against Mexico. We had two rounds. In the first round, our scores were the same but in the second round, I missed by a margin," she explained.

Focus Firmly on 2026 Events

With the 2025 season now behind her, Rupa's focus has firmly shifted to the major international events lined up in 2026. "My next tournament is in 2026. The most important thing is that the Asian Games, World Championship, Asian Championship and all my calendar events are for those. 2026 is my main year. I am preparing for it," she said.

Rupa remains confident about her preparation, "My preparation is going very well."

Navigating Personal Challenges with Focus

Looking back on her journey, Rupa acknowledged that the path has not been easy, particularly on the personal front, but insisted that her focus has always remained on her sport. "Yes, obviously, there is a lot. There is a lot in life. It all started in 2021. There is still a lot going on," she said. "In my personal life, there is a lot going on but it doesn't matter to me. I focus on my game. So, I don't waste time. I move forward," she added.

Gratitude for Sponsorship

Rupa was also quick to express gratitude for the support she has received, especially from her sponsors, who have played a crucial role in her development since she began competing at the elite level. "I started my journey at the elite level in 2021. From 2021 to now, Welspun supported me," she said.

"Because of them, I was able to move forward. Although I have received some support from a few others, Welspun has supported me from 2021 to now. Welspun has funded me in most things. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Welspun. I don't have any words for them," she added.

Reflecting on a Transformative Journey

As she looks ahead, Rupa said her experiences have shaped her outlook and strengthened her desire to give back to the next generation of athletes. "I have seen a lot in my journey in such a short time. I have seen a lot of good things also. I always thank God for that," she said.

"I used to live in a small village. I never thought I would be able to see the world like this but I never complained about this journey. In the future, I want to share my experiences with others. We will see what happens in the future but for now, I want to share my experiences with others or with the upcoming players," she noted.

Empowering Women Through Sports

Rupa also had a strong message for young girls considering a career in combat sports, underlining the broader life lessons sport can offer. "It is a great thing, not only combat sports, but sports wholly," she said.

"What's nice about this is that you're able to travel around the world, you get to know others. You can't just be in one place. Considering how much you travel and the people you hang out, how much you watch games, it helps your mind to develop but now we travel and experience all these things. Travelling, meeting people, experiencing the championship, and experiencing the outside world. These things make us feel good. Especially for us women, it is a very good thing," she added.

Drawing on her own observations, she highlighted how sport can open opportunities that many women otherwise miss. "We get married very early here. When I look back, my friends got married very early. Today, their careers have stopped or are going well or are just ok-ok. Looking at them, I feel very sad that they could do much more," Rupa said.

"I got a very good experience in the field of sports. I would like to refer it to every player or every woman," she added.

(ANI)