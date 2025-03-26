IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders win toss and opt to bowl

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Jaiswal gets off RR innings with a four
FOUR! Spencer Johnson delivered a short ball an Yashasvi Jaiswal was bit for the pull. But, the ball went over short fine leg off the edge of the bat and a couple of bounces before the hitting the boundary.
Score: RR - 9/0 after 1st over (Jaiswal 5, Samson 4)
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Ajinkya Rahane: We'll look to bowl first. The wicket looks really good. If we bowl first, we'll get an idea how this wicket is. Dew factor is huge here. It's about staying positive, this format is all about being fearless, playing with intent. We played very good cricket, T20 is all about giving your best each and every day. We are looking forward to this game. We learnt a lot from the last game. We want to stay in the moment. I don't look at the stars that much, for me, it's all about contributing. Sunil Narine misses out, he's not well. Moeen Ali comes in.
Riyan Parag: Very proud, very humbled to be leading a franchise like this. I started when I was 17 years old. The management has shown faith in me, it's something I can't really put in words. A lot of positives from the last game. The middle-order really stepped up. A lot of positives with the ball as well. One change. Hasaranga comes in, Farooqi steps out.
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: KKR win toss and opt to bowl first
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in the 6th match of the IPL 2025.
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Moeen Ali set to make his KKR debut
Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to make his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025.
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Pitch report
The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly and thus, the team batting first will look to put up a huge total on the board. Pacers are likely to get some assistance early in the game, but the bowlers might face tough as the dew-factor will come into play in the second innings.
A total of four matches were played at the ground, out of which, two matches were won by the teams batting first. It is likely that whoever wins the toss between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will prefer to bat first.
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are squaring off for 31st time in the IPL. In their last 30 encounter, both sides won against each other 14 times, while two matches ended in no result due to rain.
The last face off between RR and KKR was in the IPL 2024 league stage, but the match was washed out without a toss due to rain in Guwahati.
IPL 2025, RR vs KKR LIVE updates: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali