Red Bull Solo Legends Season 2 reaches its climax on December 3 in Gurugram. 56 solo BGMI players, including top professionals and campus winners, will compete in a unique individual format for the title at Museo Camera Centre.

Top BGMI Players to Compete in Red Bull Solo Legends LAN Finale

India’s top solo Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players will compete for the title of the country’s next Solo Legend on December 3, as Solo Legends season 2 culminates in a LAN Finale at Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts in Gurugram. According to a press release, unlike conventional BGMI esports competitions, which are built around four-player squads, Solo Legends puts individual ability at the centre of the action.

Every engagement, rotation and survival decision rests with the player, making it a test of mechanics, strategy and composure without the support of teammates. The LAN Finale will feature 56 players, comprising 28 qualifiers from the Pro Qualifiers, 12 from the Open Qualifiers, four college winners, four directly invited professionals and eight Chaos Agents. The winner will be determined by a points-based system that rewards kills and placement, with additional points for eliminating Chaos Agents.