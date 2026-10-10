Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended by Portugal’s federation after leaving camp amid a dispute with manager Jorge Jesus. Despite apologising and accepting responsibility, he faces a potential six-month ban, sparking debate among fans.

The legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has faced disciplinary action from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) as he has been suspended from the national team following a high-profile standoff with manager Jorge Jesus and his subsequent decision to walk out of the squad's training camp.

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp ahead of the team’s Nations League clash against Denmark in Copenhagen and returned to Madrid following a heated exchange and a breakdown in communication with head coach Jorge Jesus. The dispute reportedly erupted after Ronaldo took issue with unfulfilled promises regarding his playing time in a previous outing against Norway.

The 41-year-old, who played his last FIFA World Cup this year, reportedly accused the manager of breaking his word after being left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes against Norway. The incident prompted him to leave the camp amid growing frustration and a breakdown in trust.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching tribute to Lionel Messi's 'forever' legacy

PFF Issues Statement on Ronaldo’s Suspension

A few days after Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement on his social media handles, addressing his fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus, the Portuguese Football Federation has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the captain over his departure from the national team's training camp.

In a statement released by the FPF, the federation confirmed that a provisional suspension has been imposed on the 41-year-old and classified the case as urgent, with the proceedings to remain confidential until the investigation is completed. The suspension is not an act of final punishment, as the investigation is underway.

“The initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, by deliberation of the Non-Professional Section, of October 9, 2026, with the purpose of the investigation of any disciplinary relevance of the facts participated in on October 7,” PFF said in a statement.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of establishment, the non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the urgent nature was attributed to the process,” the federation added.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly apologised to his Portugal teammates and fans for leaving the national team's training camp prematurely.

However, the 41-year-old also maintained that the federation should punish him for his actions, insisting that his status as captain should not exempt him from facing the consequences.

Ronaldo’s Portugal Suspension Sparks Debate on Social Media

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)’s decision to provisionally suspend Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans divided over whether the Portugal captain deserved the punishment.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed contrasting views on the controversy, with some praising Ronaldo for accepting responsibility and urging the federation to set an example, while others criticised the decision to suspend a player of his stature

Another section of fans drew comparisons between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguing that the controversy had highlighted differences in how the two football icons were handling the final stages of their careers, while others called for Ronaldo to retire from international football.

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With a provisional suspension from international football by the federation, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, with potential outcomes ranging from a one-to-six-month ban depending on the FPF Disciplinary Council's final ruling.

The 41-year-old is currently playing for Saudi Pro club Al Nassr and recently scored his 980th career goal during the clash against Diriyah Club, putting him just 20 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

Also Read: Ronaldo mistreated; Jorge Jesus must ask for forgiveness: Ferdinand