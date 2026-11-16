Aaryavir Sehwag battled through injury to score a vital fifty, guiding India to a thrilling U19 Asia Cup victory over Pakistan. Alongside captain Lakshya Raichandani, he helped chase 338 runs, cementing his place as a big-match performer.

Aaryavir Sehwag Battles Pain to Lead India to U19 Asia Cup Victory

Al Amerat [Oman], November 16 (ANI): India's U19 Asia Cup heroes Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani spoke on battling nerves and pain during the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, with the former saying that when he was hit on his arm while batting, he decided to carry on, keeping in mind he might not get to play arch-rivals Pakistan in such a high-profile final again in his life. Aaryavir chipped in with a 61-ball 58 in his side's 338-run chase against Pakistan U19 in the final of the U19 Asia Cup at Oman on Saturday, sealed with a last-ball four by Mohit Ulva.

The hard-hitting batter was crowned 'Player of the Tournament' for his 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95, including a century and three fifties. Aaryavir continued carrying on his father's legacy with a tournament-high 16 sixes and established himself as a big-match player with fifties in both semifinals and the finals.

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, Sehwag Junior spoke on battling pain after being hit on his arm. While he was in pain, he realised he might not get a chance to play such a big game again in his life against the arch-rivals and decided to play for his team, scoring a valuable fifty. "When I got hit on the arm, my arm went numb and it was really paining, it was really paining a lot. And when Suresh sir came, and he saw the swelling, he told me that, you know, it's a lot of swelling. And then I was just thinking that I might not get the chance for India-Pakistan again, and definitely not in the final, the last Under-19 India event, and I could not leave India, my team like this, and I had to fight it out. And I am grateful to God that I got the power and courage to fight through that pain there, and contribute to the team, and it was amazing."

During the chase of 338 runs, India was battling some serious firepower from Pakistan, who reduced them to 252/8 despite fifties from him and Raichandani. During these times of anxiety and crisis, the chants of 'Sitaram' 'Sitaram' helped Aaryavir keep calm. Even his skipper had found some peace in chanting god's name. "I had noticed Lakshya also. I don't know which name he was chanting, but I was chanting "Sitaram Sitaram" from the 32nd over. So I was chanting it from the 32nd over, and obviously there was belief in the team, and quite a lot, you know, everyone was sitting in one place, not moving from their place. And everyone had the belief that the boys would do it, the boys would do it. And eventually, by God's grace was there, and (Mohit) Ulva hit that final shot, and everything went in India's favour," said Aaryavir.

Aaryavir said that when he came to the tournament, winning the trophy mattered more than his runs, and he was taking things "one game, one ball" at a time. "So there were a lot of learnings, a lot of memories, and hopefully I will carry them forward," he said. The skipper Lakshya, said that the tournament was an "emotional rollercoaster", even more so for him, who had scored just 70 runs across three innings before the semifinals, before slamming 93 in the semifinal and 80 in the final against Pakistan. He ended the tournament with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 60.75, with three fifties. "It was an emotional roller coaster. That is right, everyone was very tense, the atmosphere was very tense, and everyone had the belief that the boys will do it, and they did it, hopefully. There were a lot of takeaways, and how to handle your emotion in such a pressure game, how to handle the pressure, how to keep calm, and what to say, when to say to players," he added.

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand. However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67-runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva. After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49* off 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) playing a crucial supporting role.