Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's ODI legends, are on the verge of breaking multiple records in the upcoming series against the West Indies, including milestones set by Sachin Tendulkar, as they begin their run-up to the 2027 World Cup.

The first India-West Indies ODI at Thiruvananthapuram will witness Men in Blue's iconic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, now ODI-exclusive legends, start their chase for several milestones and career-defining records that could dominate headlines leading up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Both Rohit and Virat have exceptional numbers against West Indies, with the former having the highest number of runs by a batter against West Indies. In 37 ODIs and 35 innings against WI, Rohit has scored 1,613 runs at an average of 57.60, including three centuries and 12 fifties, with a best score of 162. On the other hand, Virat has 2,261 runs in 43 matches and 41 innings at an average of 66.50, with nine centuries and 11 fifties.

Virat Kohli's Chase for Greatness

Nearing 15,000 ODI Runs

Virat, India's second-highest ODI run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), is just 59 runs away from becoming the second player to reach 15,000 ODI runs. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183. He will could also become the fastest to reach the landmark within this series.

The Hunt for 100 Centuries Continues

The countdown towards the much-anticipated 100-century mark will continue for Virat and his legion of fans, with the 37-year-old sitting on 85 centuries. With nine centuries in just 41 innings already against West Indies, a century or two, even a hat-trick (something Virat has done against West Indies before) cannot be ruled out. What better place to start another exceptional run than Thiruvananthapuram, where Virat has not been dismissed yet. In two ODIs at Thiruvananthapuram, Virat has scored 199 runs without getting out, including an entertaining knock of 166* in 110 balls (with 13 fours and eight sixes) against Sri Lanka in January 2023, which saw him go from an 85-ball hundred to 166* in 110 balls, a masterclass in ODI cricket acceleration and innings building.

Surpassing Sachin's Legacy Records

He also needs two more centuries to break Sachin's all-time record of 60 List-A tons, currently sitting at 59 centuries in the format. This could do wonders to Virat’s legacy as a batter in the 50-over format, having dominated it from state to international level. Currently sitting at 41 international centuries at home, Virat is two more tons away from breaking Sachin's all-time record of 42 centuries at home. There is also a third Sachin record that Virat could break, the most ODI runs by a batter in home conditions. Sachin has scored 6,976 in 164 matches, and currently Virat has 6,867 runs in 130 matches and 127 innings at an average of 62.42, with 27 centuries and 36 fifties. In six innings this year, Virat has scored 384 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties.

Rohit Sharma on the Brink of Major Milestones

Aiming for 12,000 ODI Runs

On the other hand, Rohit, currently India's third-highest ODI run-getter, is just 105 runs away from becoming the third Indian batter to touch the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, after Virat Kohli (14,941 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs). So far in 288 ODIs and 280 innings, Rohit has smashed 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95, with 34 centuries and 62 sixes, with a best score of 264.

Solidifying Legacy as an Opener

Rohit, the opening batter, is also set for a massive milestone as he is just 135 runs away from becoming only the fourth opener (second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar) to have 10,000 runs as an opener in ODIs. Currently, he has scored 9,865 runs in 201 matches and 199 innings at an average of 54.5, with 32 centuries and 49 fifties. After initial years of middle-order struggle, this new record will solidify Rohit's legacy as an all-time great opener. Sachin is at the top with 15,310 runs in 344 matches and 340 innings at an average of 48.29, with 45 centuries and 72 fifties, including a best score of 200*. In nine ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs at an average of 42.11 with a strike rate of 99.21, with a century and a fifty in nine innings, with his last innings being a knock of 138 against England at Lord's. (ANI)