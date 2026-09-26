England have drafted Dan Lawrence to replace the injured Jos Buttler for the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka. Buttler sustained a hamstring injury in the second ODI. Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox is also in contention to play in the final.

Buttler Ruled Out, Lawrence Drafted In

England have drafted in Dan Lawrence as a replacement for Jos Buttler for the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka at The Oval on September 27, with the three-match series currently level at 1-1. Buttler scored 31 in England's victory in the first ODI and played a key role during the chase in the second.

Batting at No. 4, he launched a counter-attacking innings after England slipped to 157 for three while chasing 322, as per the ICC website. However, Buttler's innings was cut short in the 38th over when he appeared to hurt his left hamstring while completing a second run after reaching 66. He briefly left the field before returning later in the innings, but could add only three more runs as England eventually fell 16 runs short.

Jordan Cox Eyes Opportunity

With Buttler ruled out of the series decider, young wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox could be handed an opportunity. Cox has featured in only three ODIs so far but impressed during England's recent Test series against Pakistan, scoring 202 runs at an average of 50.50 across three matches. Speaking about the possibility of playing in the final ODI, Cox said, "If I do get the opportunity, that will be awesome. Jos [Buttler] is probably the best-ever white-ball cricketer we've produced, but he's someone who can go under the radar in 50-over cricket. Whoever comes in will be an excited person. The opportunity in sport comes around, and you've got to look forward to the challenge."

Lawrence Another Option for England

Lawrence, meanwhile, is another option for England as they look to adjust their combination ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The 28-year-old is yet to make his debut in limited-overs cricket for England. Lawrence has represented England in 17 Tests, scoring 65 in his most recent appearance against Pakistan, while also contributing with his off-spin to claim two wickets. (ANI)