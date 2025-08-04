Former captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at The Oval wearing an expensive watch worth $300,000. He also offered batting tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal

London: Former Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma caught attention at The Oval during the fifth Test between India and England, sporting a pricey watch. The watch, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin Smoked Burgundy Titanium, is valued at approximately $300,000. Sharma was present on the third day of the match.

Weeks before India's Test squad selection, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. On Saturday, he appeared relaxed in a black denim jacket and jeans, and offered advice to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the second innings.

Jaiswal recounted, 'I saw Rohit Sharma and said hi. He told me to keep batting like this.'

Sharma retired from T20 Internationals after the ICC T20 World Cup win last year and from Tests following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss. He remains India's ODI captain, leading the team to the World Cup final in 2023, where they lost to Australia.

In his absence, along with Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, India trails 1-2 in the ongoing Test series against England. The fifth Test is at a crucial stage, with England needing 35 runs and India 4 wickets on the final day.