PV Sindhu criticised China Open 2026 organisers over unequal recovery time after her round-of-16 exit to Chen Yufei. The Indian star said she had only 16 hours between matches, sparking support from fans who urged the BWF to ensure fair scheduling.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has called out the organisers of the ongoing China Open 2026 over unequal tournament scheduling and recovery time disparities following a hard-fought defeat in the round of 16 clash against Chen Yufei of China on Thursday, July 23.

Sindhu’s campaign came to an end after a three-set defeat - 21–16, 20–22, 18–21 in a grueling encounter against Chen in the pre-quarterfinal clash. The two-time Olympic medalist recently became the first Indian badminton player to win the Japan Open. However, the 31-year-old’s momentum was halted in Changzhou after a close match where she fell just short in the decider.

Before the round of 16 defeat, PV Sindhu defeated compatriot Unnati Hooda in a three-set victory in the round of 32, but her run ultimately concluded against the home favourite in a match where scheduling and recovery time became a major talking point.

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Sindhu’s Cheeky Jibe at Tournament Scheduling

Following her round-of-16 defeat to Chen Yufei, PV Sindhu expressed her disappointment at the stark disparity in rest periods among players, taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) to highlight how the tournament schedule favoured her opponent.

Indian badminton star pointed out that she had only about 16 hours of turnaround time between her matches. In contrast, Chen Yufei enjoyed a full day off and over 24 hours of recovery time before the Chinese player’s quarterfinal clash against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. She shared the screenshot of Chen’s match schedule to drive home her point.

"About 16 hours for me between matches. 24+ hours for my dear friend Chen tomorrow after having a full day off before facing me today,” Sindhu wrote.

“Lovely to see recovery being given the importance it deserves. Funny how schedules have a way of taking care of recovery. I only wish they took care of everyone the same way," she added.

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Chen Yufei concluded her victory over PV Sindhu at around 9:00 PM, and her quarterfinal clash is at 2:30 PM on July 24. This means the 2020 Olympic medalist has over 17 hours of rest ahead of her next match, compared to the tight turnaround Sindhu had to manage. Indian badminton star reportedly had a turnaround time of only about 16 hours following her previous round match against Unnati Hooda.

This further highlights the discrepancy in tournament management, intensifying ongoing debates surrounding players’ welfare and equitable scheduling standards on the international BWF circuit.

Fans Rally Behind PV Sindhu Over Scheduling Controversy

PV Sindhu’s disappointment over the scheduling disparity quickly resonated with fans and the badminton fraternity on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where they rallied behind the Indian badminton star and questioned the fairness of the tournament schedule.

Taking to their X handles, fans and badminton enthusiasts echoed Sindhu’s concerns over the unequal recovery time, arguing that every player deserves the same opportunity to recover between matches. Several praised the two-time Olympic medallist for speaking up, while others urged the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to ensure fair and transparent scheduling.

However, some fans even recalled previous tournaments where they felt Sindhu had faced similar scheduling disadvantages, calling for greater consistency in player welfare.

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PV Sindhu is expected to return to action for the World Badminton Championships, which will be hosted by India after 17 years, starting on August 17. 2019 World Champion will now look to recover fully and regroup ahead of one of the biggest tournaments of the year on home soil.

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