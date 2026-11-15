Indian cricketer Rinku Singh met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to his December 4 wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The family also extended an invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the upcoming ceremony.

Cricketer Rinku Singh Invites PM Modi To His Wedding With Priya Saroj

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rinku Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family on Sunday and personally invited him to his wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, scheduled to take place on December 4. Rinku shared a photograph of the meeting on Instagram, featuring himself and his family with the Prime Minister, and described the occasion as a special moment for them. "Honoured to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us," Rinku wrote in his Instagram post. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held in Lucknow, with several prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket and politics expected to attend. Earlier on Friday, Rinku's family also extended an invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. His mother Beena Devi, brother Sonu Singh and sister Neha Singh visited the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow to personally hand over the wedding invitation. Rinku and Priya got engaged last year in June. Priya, a Samajwadi Party leader, represents the Machhlishahr constituency in the Lok Sabha. The couple's relationship reportedly began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their engagement last year brought their relationship into the public spotlight. On the cricketing front, Rinku has established himself as an important member of India's limited-overs setup, particularly for his ability to finish matches in the shortest format. Since making his international debut in 2023, the left-handed batter has represented India in 50 international matches, including 48 T20 Internationals and two One-Day Internationals. He was also part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2026, when the team lifted the trophy on home soil. Rinku has further been associated with India's triumphs in the 2022 Asian Games and the 2025 Asia Cup. At the franchise level, he has been a key performer for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), earning recognition for his finishing skills and consistency in the middle order. (ANI)