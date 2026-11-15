Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan made history at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar by becoming the first Indian boxers to win gold medals. Meetei secured his victory with a 3-2 split-decision, while Gunjan dominated her final match effortlessly.

Ambekar Meetei Makes History As First Indian Youth Olympic Gold Boxer

Ambekar Meetei etched his name in Indian boxing history by becoming the country's first boxer to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. Reflecting on the landmark achievement, Meetei described the experience as an overwhelming moment of pride and happiness, particularly as he secured gold on his debut at the prestigious event.

The young boxer credited hard work, dedication and perseverance for his success, emphasising that aspiring athletes should never give up on their dreams. Meetei also expressed his ambition to carry this success forward to bigger stages, including the Senior Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games, with hopes of winning more gold medals for India.

Meetei defeated Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 in the men's 50kg final. The 17-year-old from Manipur showcased remarkable resilience after losing the opening round on all five judges' scorecards. Meetei bounced back strongly, winning the second round on three scorecards and the final round on four to seal a 3-2 split-decision victory.

Seventeen-year-old Gunjan also created history at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar by becoming the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the tournament. Gunjan dominated her final against Bensalah, winning all three rounds 10-9 on each of the five judges' scorecards. Reflecting on the landmark achievement in the women's 48kg category, Gunjan described it as a proud moment for both herself and the country.