Matt Renshaw's stellar 190 powered Australia to 390 in the first Test against South Africa. After his dismissal, SA ended Day 2 at 27/1, trailing significantly. Renshaw's knock included crucial partnerships with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

With an early wicket of Ryan Rickelton following a marathon century by Matt Renshaw, Australia ended the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Durban on Saturday in the driver's seat. At the end of day two's play, SA was 27/1, with David Bedingham (12*) and Aiden Markram (15*) unbeaten. Bad light had stopped play for the day.

Renshaw's Marathon Knock

Earlier, Australia had managed 390 runs courtesy a marathon knock from Renshaw, who fell just short of what could have been a maiden Test double ton. Renshaw registered the fourth-highest score by an Aussie batter in South Africa, helping the former World Test Championship crown-holders pull off a memorable comeback during the first Test against current mace holders at Durban. Renshaw, who came on the crease with the scoreline at 84/4 and premier batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne gone in quick succession, was the last wicket to fall, scoring 190 in 397 balls, with 21 fours and a six. Greg Blewett (214* in 1997), Adam Gilchrist (204* in 2002) and Herbie Collins (203 in 1921) hold the top-three scores against Proteas in South Africa, with Renshaw falling just 10 runs short of a historic double century that would have made him the fourth Aussie to reach the milestone on South African soil.

Crucial Partnerships

The left-handed batter stood tall against the Proteas, stitching an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (43 in 98 balls, with six fours) and a 134-run stand for the ninth wicket with spinner Nathan Lyon (27 in 92 balls, with five fours). His 134-run stand with Lyon is the third-highest by an Aussie pair for that wicket in Tests, with the 163-run stand for the ninth wicket between Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar against England at Nottingham in 2013 still their best one.

Australia Post 390; Mulder, Jansen Shine for Proteas

When Renshaw was out, Australia had managed to get themselves a hefty total on the board, with 390 runs scored. Important contributions came from Marnus Labuschagne (37 off 58 balls, with six fours) and Steve Smith (25 off 53 balls, with two sixes) after the Aussies were two down for 24 runs after opting to bat first. Wiaan Mulder (4/68), Marco Jansen (3/68) and Anrich Nortje (2/88) were among the standout bowlers for SA.

Renshaw's Career Statistics

This marks Renshaw's best Test score and his first Test ton in nine years after a 184 against Pakistan at Sydney. In 16 Tests and 26 innings, the 30-year-old has managed 843 runs at an average of 35.12, with two centuries and three fifties.

Earlier in September, Renshaw had also slammed his maiden ODI ton against Zimbabwe. Across all formats, Renshaw has enjoyed quite a solid run, scoring 775 runs in 23 matches and 22 innings at an average of 38.75, with two centuries and three fifties. (ANI)