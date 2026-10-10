Indian batter Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of a major milestone, needing just 33 runs to complete 2,000 T20I runs. He aims to achieve this feat in the upcoming third and final T20I against West Indies in Indore, with the series tied 1-1.

Indian batting star Abhishek Sharma is just 33 runs away from being the sixth player to join the team's 2,000 T20I run club ahead of the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday. Abhishek has managed explosive, but rather modest outings in the series so far, with scores of 21 and 20.

The third T20I will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore, with the series level at 1-1 courtesy of a Shai Hope masterclass at Ranchi, which helped WI chase down a massive 250 runs.

Abhishek Sharma's T20I Career in Numbers

In 64 matches and 63 innings, Abhishek has made 1,967 runs at an average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 194.94, with three centuries and 13 fifties, with a best score of 135.

This year in 31 T20Is, Abhishek has been solid, with 852 runs made at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 204.80, including a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 108, a 30-ball ton against Afghanistan, which is the fastest century in T20Is by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

India's Elite 2,000-Run T20I Club

The other five members of India's 2,000-run club are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (3,272 runs), Hardik Pandya (2,288 runs) and KL Rahul (2,265 runs).

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo, Keemo Paul.