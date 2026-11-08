Real Madrid extended their winning streak to eight matches with a dominant 3-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla. Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe scored as Los Blancos solidified their impressive form in domestic competition.

Real Madrid Continue Winning Streak

Real Madrid continued their impressive run of form with a commanding 3-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla, extending their winning streak to eight consecutive matches across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler scored in the first half to give Real Madrid a 2-0 advantage at the break, before Kylian Mbappe sealed the victory in the second half, according to the club's official website.

Match Highlights and Key Moments

The visitors started on the front foot, although Valencia created the first notable opportunity when Mayol attempted a shot from outside the box in the 19th minute. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a diving save to deny the hosts.

Real Madrid broke the deadlock around the half-hour mark. Mbappe's free-kick deflected off the defensive wall, but the rebound fell to Valverde, who struck accurately from the edge of the box to make it 1-0.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 36th minute following an impressive attacking move. Jude Bellingham reached the byline before delivering a pull-back, which Arda Guler converted with a first-time right-footed finish. Guler came close to scoring his second goal before half-time, but Valencia goalkeeper Dimitrievski produced an excellent save to keep out his powerful effort in the 43rd minute. The Turkish midfielder had another opportunity in the 54th minute, but Dimitrievski again denied him in a one-on-one situation. Mbappe also missed several opportunities after the restart, with the Valencia goalkeeper making successive saves in the 56th and 58th minutes.

Mbappe Seals the Win

Real Madrid continued to press forward, and Bellingham came close to extending the lead in the 65th minute after dribbling past three defenders. However, Dimitrievski managed to keep out his effort.

Mbappe eventually found the net in the 75th minute. Arda Guler produced an excellent piece of control before setting up the French forward with a clever assist. Mbappe beat the goalkeeper to make it 3-0, scoring in his seventh consecutive match. Valencia's task became even more difficult in the 79th minute when Gaya was sent off for a foul on Mbappe as the forward was breaking away. Real Madrid maintained their dominance until the final whistle, securing their eighth consecutive victory across domestic and European competitions and heading into the international break on a winning note. (ANI)

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