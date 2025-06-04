Virat Kohli lauded RCB captain Rajat Patidar and the team's loyal fans after their maiden IPL title win. Kohli's prediction about Patidar's captaincy and DK Shivkumar's appreciation added to the celebration.

Following his side's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli hailed the winning captain Rajat Patidar and the franchise's loyal fanbase.

Virat was speaking during the felicitation event of the RCB team organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Virat started off by saying, “It is no more ee saala cup naam de (This year Cup will be ours), but ee saala cup naam du (This year cup is ours). This one is for you, fans, for this beautiful city, who have supported us for all these 18 years through thick and thin. I have never seen a fanbase like this anywhere in this world.”

Kohli hails RCB skipper Patidar

Further adding, Virat said that during the RCB Unbox event, when the team's new jersey and captain were revealed, he had told everyone that Patidar would lead the team for a very long time and urged everyone to back him.

"Give him the loudest cheer, as he has proven himself in his first season as a captain," he added.

Patidar scored 312 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.00, with two fifties. He led from the front throughout the season with sharp tactics and rotation of bowlers.

Virat finished the season as the franchise's top run-getter and overall third with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of over 144, with eight fifties.

DK Shivkumar lauds Kohli's loyalty towards Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar remarked while speaking with ANI that everyone from the old to the young generation is happy.

"The whole of Karnataka is excited. From the young generation to the old generation, everyone is happy. After a long wait of 18 years, we have got success. I congratulate Kohli for standing like a rock and appreciate his loyalty towards Karnataka. I hope this is the beginning, and the cup remains with RCB," said Shivkumar.

Earlier, speaking to the media on RCB's win, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said, “Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 trophy. On behalf of the Karnataka government and the public, I congratulate them. May they continue to play like this and make Karnataka and the nation proud.”

RCB ends 18-year IPL title drought

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat Kohli (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

RCB's win marks the end of a long wait, while PBKS, in their second-ever final and first in 11 years--will have to continue their search for a maiden title.

