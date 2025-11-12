Royal Challengers Bengaluru may be forced to relocate their home matches for IPL 2026, with Pune emerging as the leading contender. This potential shift is a result of the suspension of Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium following a tragic stampede.

Jaipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be forced to relocate their home matches for IPL 2026, with Pune emerging as the frontrunner to host the team’s fixtures. The potential shift follows the ongoing suspension of Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic stampede during RCB’s victory parade on June 4.

Discussion underway

Discussions between the franchise and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) are already underway. MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal confirmed talks with RCB, clarifying that the deal is yet to be finalized.

“This arrangement is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet,” Pisal told TOI. “They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” he said.

Should the proposal be approved, RCB will make the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje their temporary home ground for IPL 2026. The decision is expected once logistical and regulatory clearances are completed in coordination with the BCCI.