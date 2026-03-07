Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy marks its 10th anniversary by launching the Motilal Oswal Foundation Advantage Program, a three-year initiative to nurture and support promising Indian tennis players like Vaishnavi Adkar and Dhakshineswar Suresh.

Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) celebrates 10 years of developing tennis talent in India, according to a release. The academy is proud to announce the launch of the Motilal Oswal Foundation Advantage Program, a landmark partnership aimed at supporting India's next wave of elite tennis players.

RBTA Partners with Motilal Oswal Foundation

In collaboration with the Motilal Oswal Foundation, RBTA has initiated a three-year development pathway designed to nurture and accelerate emerging Indian talent, providing structured support, world-class coaching, and sports science expertise to help players compete on the global stage.

Promising Players Join the Program

As part of the program, RBTA has currently signed three promising players: 1) Vaishnavi Adkar is currently No. 2 in India and No. 468 in the world singles rankings. Last month, while training at RBTA, Adkar became the first Indian woman in 17 years to reach the final of an ITF W100 or higher-level event at the KPB Trust ITF W100 Women's Open in Bengaluru 2) Dhakshineswar Suresh is currently No. 5 in India and No. 472 in the world singles rankings. Suresh played a critical role in India's recent Davis Cup triumph, winning both his singles matches and the doubles rubber to lead the nation to a 3-2 win over the Netherlands 3) Prarthana Thombare is currently ranked No. 2 in doubles in India and No. 157 in the world doubles rankings. Thombare won a bronze medal in women's doubles at the 2014 Asian Games, along with Sania Mirza, and also represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Comprehensive Support and Expert Coaching

The athletes under the Motilal Oswal Foundation Advantage Program will receive comprehensive support through coaching, physical conditioning, physiotherapy, and tournament planning. To guide the program, Balachandran Manikkath, a former national champion with over three decades of coaching experience at the highest level, will serve as the lead coach based in Bangalore, while also travelling with players during key tournament periods. Supporting the athletes' physical preparation and recovery, Isha Galgali will serve as the program physiotherapist and will also travel with the players on tour. RBTA is also in the process of adding another coach to further strengthen the program, ensuring that players receive consistent, high-quality guidance both at home and on the international circuit.

Bopanna on Fostering an Ecosystem for Talent

Speaking on the initiative, Rohan Bopanna, Founder of RBTA and two-time Grand Slam champion, said: "As RBTA completes 10 years, it is incredibly meaningful to partner with the Motilal Oswal Foundation to create structured opportunities for Indian players. This program is about providing the right ecosystem -- coaching, support staff, and resources -- so talented athletes can focus on competing and realising their potential on the global stage."

RBTA extends its sincere gratitude to the Motilal Oswal Foundation for their belief in the vision of building a stronger future for Indian tennis. As the academy enters its second decade, RBTA remains committed to creating pathways for talented Indian players and contributing to the growth of tennis across the country. (ANI)