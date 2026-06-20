Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the victory was overshadowed by a hamstring injury to star forward Raphinha. Matheus Cunha scored a brace, and Vinicius Jr also found the net in the dominating performance.

Following Brazil's first win of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, there are concerns over the fitness of their star forward Raphinha, who suffered hamstring tightness during the match against Haiti and had to be taken off the field. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that the footballer will be evaluated to understand the extent of his injury.

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A brace from Matheus Cunha and another show-stealing performance from superstar Vinicius Jr helped Brazil get back to their dominating ways, beating Haiti 3-0 at Philadelphia, washing off the sour taste left in the mouth of fans after a 1-1 draw against Morocco. However, after the match, coach Ancelotti is left to look at something serious, which has spoiled Brazil's party a little bit. The Barcelona star was replaced by Bournemouth youngster Rayan in the 40th minute. The injury scare flagged concerns among the players and fans, as Raphinha has had a history of battling hamstring issues this year.

Ancelotti on Raphinha's Injury

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti said, as quoted by Goal.com, "Raphinha will be evaluated tomorrow, right now we don't know what happened."

Midfielder Lucas Paqueta also expressed that the team is worried and "hopes it is nothing serious". "I think we are all worried. We hope it's nothing serious. I still do not know anything, he still has to have an exam," Paqueta said.

Brazil Dominates Haiti

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match, Carlo Ancelotti's side arrived under pressure to deliver a statement performance. Haiti, meanwhile, entered the contest encouraged by a spirited display against Scotland despite suffering defeat.

Brazil showed their attacking intent from the outset and thought they had taken an early lead when Raphinha finished from Bruno Guimaraes' clever through ball. However, the celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

The breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the first half. Vinicius Junior's powerful effort was parried by goalkeeper Johny Placide, but Matheus Cunha reacted quickest to force the loose ball over the line despite desperate attempts from the Haitian defence to clear it.

Cunha doubled Brazil's advantage soon after, capping an impressive display with a clinical finish. The striker raced onto a perfectly weighted pass from Vinicius and blasted his effort into the roof of the net at the near post, leaving Placide with no chance.

Vinicius then added a third before the interval to put the result beyond doubt. Exploiting Haiti's high defensive line, the Real Madrid forward sprinted through on goal and calmly slotted a low shot past Placide.

The only concern for Brazil in the opening half was the injury-enforced withdrawal of Raphinha.

Second Half Action

Haiti showed greater attacking ambition after the break and nearly found a way back into the contest. Defender Ricardo Ade came closest when his glancing header from a corner forced Alisson Becker into a sharp reaction save.

Despite creating fewer chances in the second period, Brazil remained in control and thought they had added a fourth through Endrick, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Group Stage Outlook

The victory gives Brazil four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, and leaves them well placed to secure a place in the Round of 32. They will face Scotland in their final group match, while Haiti's elimination was confirmed despite their improved second-half display.