Priyansh Arya hit a brilliant 199 and Ayush Badoni scored a century for Delhi on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh struck a ton for UP, but India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for just one run playing for Punjab.

Priyansh Arya narrowly missed a double century with a knock of 199, while Ayush Badoni scored a century to power Delhi against Gujarat on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh struck a century for Uttar Pradesh against Goa, and Shubman Gill endured a disappointing outing for Punjab against Chhattisgarh, scoring just one run.

Gill's Disappointing Run Ahead of NZ Series

India Test and ODI captain Gill had a disappointing outing for Punjab in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh on Sunday, managing just one run on Day 1 ahead of India's crucial two-match Test series against New Zealand. Coming in at No. 4 after Vihaan Malhotra was dismissed on the first ball of the 26th over, Gill lasted just five deliveries. Chhattisgarh's Ajay Mandal breached his defence on the third ball of the 27th over to dismiss the right-hander, leaving Punjab at 68/3. Gill had scored his only run off the second delivery he faced.

Arya and Badoni Power Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi finished the day at 381/4, with Arya's 199 standing out as the highlight of their innings. The knock marked his maiden first-class century, while Badoni also registered a hundred to put Delhi in a commanding position.

Rinku Singh's Century for Uttar Pradesh

In the match between Uttar Pradesh and Goa, Rinku Singh delivered a standout performance with a century after Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 202. Goa ended the day at 43/0 in reply.

Punjab's Strong Batting Display

Punjab also enjoyed a productive day against Chhattisgarh, reaching 269/4 at stumps. Gill, however, failed to make an impact with the bat, scoring just one run. Captain Uday Saharan led from the front with a century, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed a half-century.

Across Other Elite Group Fixtures

In another Elite group fixture, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 260 against three-time champions Vidarbha, leaving the latter with an opportunity to take control of the contest.

Bengal were dismissed for 184 against Services, with Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring 56. Services, in reply, struggled with the bat and ended the day at 83/5, leaving the match finely poised.

In the match between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh, Tushar Deshpande claimed four wickets to help bowl Himachal Pradesh out for 140. Mumbai finished the day at 107/2, trailing by 33 runs with eight wickets in hand.

The ongoing Ranji Trophy witnessed notable individual performances across the Elite group, with centuries, a near double century and impressive bowling spells shaping the contests ahead of Day 2 on Monday. (ANI)