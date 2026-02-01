On day one of Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Gopal's three-fers saw Mumbai collapse to 120. Mayank Agarwal's fifty put Karnataka in a strong position. Meanwhile, Ricky Bhui's 83 helped Andhra Pradesh post 264/6 vs Bengal.

Fiery spells from Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Gopal and half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal and Ricky Bhui were the highlights on day one of the quarterfinals in the Ranji Trophy on Saturday.

Karnataka vs Mumbai

The quarterfinal between Karnataka and Mumbai saw the latter skittled out for 120 runs despite a half-century from Akhil Herwadkar (60). Big names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Musheer Khan (1), Siddesh Lad (12), skipper Shardul Thakur (16) flopped big time as only Akhil crossed the 20-run mark.

Shreyas (3/4), Prasidh (3/21) and Vidhwath Kaverappa (3/38) produced fine three-wicket hauls. Karnataka in the first innings, started with a 50-run stand between KL Rahul (28 in 26 balls, with six fours) and Mayank. Skipper Devdutt Padikkal (17) fell, but Mayank (54* in 81 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Karun Nair (3*), unbeaten, carried on Karnataka to 110/2 till day's end.

Bengal vs Andhra Pradesh

In the other clash between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Bengal opted to bowl, and it was Srikar Bharat (47 in 57 balls, with nine fours), Shaik Rasheed (46 in 75 balls, with nine fours) and Bhui, the skipper (83 in 174 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) who played vital knocks while Nitish Kumar Reddy (33 in 99 balls, with three fours) stretched AP to 264/6, with Mukesh Kumar (three wickets) and Akash Deep (two wickets) being among the wickets. (ANI)