India's Rameshbabu Vaishali won the FIDE Women's Candidates 2026 in Cyprus, becoming the first Indian woman to earn the right to challenge for the Women's World Chess Championship. Her victory was praised as a symbol of 'Nari Shakti'.

India's Rameshbabu Vaishali scripted history by winning the FIDE Women's Candidates 2026 title in Cyprus, earning the right to challenge reigning world champion Ju Wenjun and drawing widespread praise, including from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who hailed her achievement as a symbol of the country's rising "Nari Shakti".

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Vaishali sealed the title with a composed final-round victory over Kateryna Lagno in Cyprus, finishing half a point clear at the top. Playing with white, the 24-year-old delivered a clinical performance under pressure, capping off a breakthrough campaign that saw her outperform higher-rated opponents throughout the tournament.

'Nari Shakti' Rises: Pawan Kalyan Hails Vaishali's Win

Her triumph drew widespread praise, including from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who described the achievement as a reflection of India's growing "Nari Shakti". "Bharat today celebrates the rising power of Nari Shakti across every sphere of life," Kalyan wrote on X, adding that Vaishali had "created history" by becoming the first Indian woman to earn the right to challenge for the Women's World Chess Championship.

In a lengthy message, Kalyan linked Vaishali's success to a broader wave of women's achievements across fields, citing figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, scientist Ritu Karidhal, Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu and boxer Nikhat Zareen as symbols of India's evolving landscape of women's empowerment. He also highlighted the role of early women contributors to India's Constitution, including Dakshayani Velayudhan, Hansa Mehta, Durgabai Deshmukh, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.

A Breakthrough Campaign

Vaishali's victory marks a significant leap from her previous Candidates appearance in 2024, where she finished joint second with 7.5 points. This time, she improved her tally by a full point to finish as the outright winner, underlining her consistency and growth at the elite level. Her run has drawn comparisons with D Gukesh's remarkable Candidates triumph in 2024, as both players overcame lower pre-tournament ratings to emerge champions.

On the Brink of History

The Women's Candidates tournament, first held in 1952, remains the gateway to the World Championship match. With her victory, Vaishali now stands on the brink of history, set to become the latest Indian to challenge for the sport's highest crown. (ANI)