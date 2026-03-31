Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse visited the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, calling the initiative a transformative platform for tribal empowerment, grassroots talent identification, and a key step towards India's future sporting success.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on Tuesday visited the venues of the 1st edition of Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 being held across Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja from March 25 to April 3, 2026, and described the initiative as a transformative platform for tribal empowerment, grassroots talent identification and nation-building through sports.

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The inaugural edition of KITG has brought together around 3,800 participants, including athletes, coaches and officials, across 9 sports disciplines, including 7 medal sports and 2 demonstration sports, with 106 gold medals at stake. The event mascot, 'Mor Veer', symbolises courage, pride and the valour of India's more than 700 tribal communities.

Sports as an Instrument for Empowerment

Addressing the gathering, Khadse stated that sports are not merely a competitive activity but a powerful instrument of empowerment, confidence building and national integration. She said that the Khelo India Tribal Games is a social movement to revive India's sporting heritage, empower tribal youth and build an India where every village has a champion, as per a press release from SAI Media.

Vision for India's Sporting Future

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that India is committed to becoming a Top-10 sporting nation by the 2036 Olympics and entering the Top-5 by 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', and that initiatives such as KITG will play a crucial role in achieving this national objective.

Nurturing Grassroots Talent

Khadse observed that traditional sporting initiatives such as the Bastar Olympics and Sarguja Olympics demonstrate the strong and vibrant grassroots sporting culture already present in tribal regions. She noted that the Games provide an institutional pathway to identify and nurture this existing talent.

Focus on Women's Participation

Highlighting the Ministry's focus on women's participation, she referred to the success of the ASMITA Leagues, under which 124 leagues have enabled participation of nearly 14,000 girls in sports such as football and hockey, including in sensitive and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas. She stated that such initiatives are playing an important role in strengthening women through sports and expanding opportunities for girls from rural and tribal regions.

Pathway from Grassroots to Podium

Khadse further informed that Sports Authority of India coaches have been deployed at all seven competition venues to identify emerging talent during the Games. She said that top-performing athletes will be directly integrated into the Khelo India ecosystem, thereby creating a seamless pathway from grassroots to podium.

Celebrating Sporting Heritage

Emphasising India's civilisational sporting legacy, she said that tribal communities have historically been pioneers and practitioners of traditional sports, including teerandazi (archery), and that the Games also serve as an effort to revive and celebrate this rich heritage spanning thousands of years.

Appreciating the enthusiastic participation across venues, Khadse stated that the Khelo India Tribal Games has emerged as a significant step towards tribal empowerment, youth development and national sporting excellence. The programme concluded with interactions with athletes, coaches and officials, and a review of talent identification efforts underway at the competition venues. (ANI)