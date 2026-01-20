Rajasthan Polo Club unveiled the Polo Cup 2026 trophy, the world's largest at nearly 7 feet. It surpasses the Kolanka Cup and was revealed at Sonu Nigam's tour, marking the countdown to the tournament starting January 26, 2026, in Jaipur.

World's Largest Polo Trophy Unveiled

Rajasthan Polo Club unveiled a landmark moment in the world of polo with the launch of the Polo Cup 2026 trophy, set to become the largest polo trophy globally, standing at nearly 7 feet tall, according to a release. Surpassing the previous six-foot benchmark held by the Kolanka Cup in Chennai, the towering trophy redefines scale and symbolism in the sport, reflecting ambition, excellence and a deep respect for polo's rich heritage.

The trophy was unveiled at Sonu Nigam's 'Deewana Tera' Tour, Sitapura, in the presence of Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. The trophy revealed by the Rajasthan Polo Club, in association with the KogniVera IT Solutions, officially marked the countdown to one of the most anticipated fixtures on India's polo calendar.

Tournament Details and Schedule

The tournament will feature India's and the world's finest riders and polo ponies, promising fiercely contested chukkers and high-octane on-field action. Over the course of the tournament, multiple teams will compete in league and knockout matches starting from January 26, 2026, culminating in a grand final on February 1, 2026. The tournament will be held across different polo grounds in Jaipur.

A Symbol of Ambition and Excellence

Speaking on the occasion, Kamlesh Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, KogniVera IT Solutions, said, "Polo is a sport that represents precision, discipline and teamwork -- values that resonate strongly with us at KogniVera. The Cup 2026 is not just about competition; it is about celebrating heritage, nurturing sporting excellence and bringing together a community that values tradition and innovation alike. The decision to create the world's largest polo trophy was a deliberate one; it reflects our ambition to set new benchmarks, honour the stature of the sport, and create a lasting symbol of excellence. We are immensely proud to associate our name with a trophy and a tournament that stand for scale, legacy and the relentless pursuit of excellence." (ANI)