Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma honoured medal winners from the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Boxer Arundhati Choudhary received Rs 1 crore for her gold, while javelin thrower Yashvir Singh and para-shooter Mona Agarwal were also awarded incentive cheques.

Rajasthan Govt Felicitates Medal Winners

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma felicitated the state's medal winners from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and other international championships at a ceremony held at the Constitution Club of Rajasthan. The sportspersons were honoured on Saturday for their performances at the Commonwealth Games and other international championships, with the state government presenting incentive cheques in recognition of their achievements.

Among those felicitated was boxer Arundhati Choudhary, who won gold in the women's 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Kota-born boxer was awarded Rs 1 crore for her gold-medal-winning performance.

CWG bronze medallist javelin thrower Yashvir Singh was awarded Rs 30 lakh, while Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal, who won bronze at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Novi Sad, Serbia, received Rs 2 lakh. Mona secured the bronze medal in the R2 women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a score of 228.2.

Wrestler Sandhya Bishnoi, who won silver in the 46kg category at the U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2026, was awarded Rs 11,000. "I am very happy. I will aim to win the gold medal next time. My father and coach have provided immense support," Bishnoi told ANI.

Govt's Commitment to Sports

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Sharma said the country's sporting culture was gaining momentum due to the government's sports policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared a post on X and wrote, "Under the visionary leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and his strong sports policies, the sports culture in the country is gaining a new direction and strength today, as a result of which our players are enhancing India's prestige by hoisting the tricolor on global platforms." Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Jogaram Patel, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports K.K. Vishnoi were also present at the ceremony along with the sportspersons.

India's Dominant Boxing Performance at CWG 2026

Arundhati produced a dominant display in the women's 70kg final in Glasgow, defeating England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 by unanimous decision to claim one of India's seven boxing gold medals at the Games.

India enjoyed a historic campaign in boxing, finishing atop the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The 10-medal haul surpassed the previous Commonwealth Games record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England and Canada.

Besides Arundhati, India's gold medallists in boxing were Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Narender Berwal and Jadumani Singh won silver medals.

India's Overall Performance and Future Hosting

India concluded its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze -- to finish fourth in the overall standings. The Glasgow Games also marked the beginning of India's journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, with the Commonwealth Games flag ceremonially handed over during the closing ceremony.