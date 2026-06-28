New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra crossed 4,000 international runs during the third Test against England. He was unbeaten on 60 as NZ took a 204-run lead on day three. Ravindra has 10 centuries and a best score of 240 in his career.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra completed 4,000 runs in international cricket. Ravindra achieved the milestone during his side's third and final Test against England at Nottingham on Saturday. Ending the day three with a lead of 204 runs at 120/3, Ravindra was unbeaten at 60 in 90 balls, with eight fours.

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Rachin Ravindra's Career Statistics

In 115 appearances for NZ across formats, Rachin has 4,014 runs at an average of 36.82, with 10 centuries and 17 fifties in 125 innings, with best score of 240. In 24 Tests, he has made 1,831 runs in 44 innings at an average of 48.18, with five centuries and seven fifties, with best score of 240. In 39 ODIs, he has made 1,424 runs at an average of 41.88, with five centuries and six fifties and best score of 123*. In 52 T20Is and 46 innings, he has made 759 runs at an average of 20.51 and a strike rate of 135.29, with four fifties and best score of 69.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, NZ opted to bat first and a 317-run stand between Tom Latham (151 in 214 runs with 15 fours) and Devon Conway (157 in 224 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes) took Kiwis to 438. Skipper Ben Stokes (4/70) delivered a standout spell for England, joining South African legend Jacques Kallis as second player in 7,000+ runs and 250 wickets Test club. In their first innings, England made 354, with a ton from Ben Duckett (113 in 99 balls, with 19 fours) and fifties from Jacob Bethell (74 in 133 balls, with nine fours) and Harry Brook (58 in 80 balls, with five fours) being the highlights. Nathan Smith (4/91) and Will O'Rourke (3/53) bowled top-notch spells for NZ. England trailed by 84 runs. NZ ended at 120/3, with Rachin (60*) and Daryl Mitchell (26*) unbeaten.