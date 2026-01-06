South African cricketer Quinton de Kock states that playing World Cups in India involves immense pressure due to large, noisy crowds. He believes current form is irrelevant for such tournaments, calling them a 'different fish' from other cricket.

South Africa star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock said that the pressure while playing the ICC World Cups in India is high because the crowds are big and noisy, and the World Cup matches are different from those in the rest of the world of cricket.

'Form means nothing for World Cups'

Quinton de Kock, who is the captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the ongoing SA20 League 2025-26 season, is currently the leading run-getter with 205 runs in five matches. He has smashed two half-centuries in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 173.73. De Kock, who is in sublime form, was asked about his preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In response, the keeper-batter said that the good form of a batter makes no difference. De Kock added that, throughout his career, he has seen players with no form score the most runs at the World Cup than players in good form.

"Honestly, it makes no difference. I've seen guys throughout my whole career. Guys with no form rock up at World Cups and score the most runs. I've seen guys with form come to World Cups and score no runs. It honestly means nothing. World Cups are a different fish. The pressures are way different, especially when you're going to be in India, the crowds are going to be big, noisy. So it's totally different. World Cups are a different game from the rest of the world of cricket," de Kock told reporters.

Sharing Knowledge of Indian Conditions

De Kock was the second-highest run-getter during the five-match T20I series when South Africa toured India in November and December 2025. The left-handed batter made 156 runs in four outings at an outstanding strike rate of 181.40, along with two half-centuries. He said he will share his knowledge of India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with youngsters who haven't played on those specific grounds.

"Honestly, for me, it doesn't matter where I've toured; it's the same now as it was just before or two years ago. I've come to India multiple times. And honestly, if I don't know the conditions by now, then I haven't been doing something right. The only thing I can really do is go into the World Cup and share my knowledge of India with youngsters who haven't played in specific grounds," he added.

South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad

South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith. (ANI)