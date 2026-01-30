Punjab Royals lead table-toppers Haryana Thunders 3-2 at the halfway point of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 semi-final. Punjab secured wins in the 57kg, 125kg, and 76kg bouts, while Haryana fought back in the 74kg and 86kg categories.

Punjab Royals continued to hold the upper hand against table-toppers Haryana Thunders, leading 3-2 at the halfway mark of the first semi-final of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026, here at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Having established a 3-1 advantage through the opening four bouts, Punjab absorbed Haryana's resistance in the fifth contest to retain their edge heading into the decisive second half, as both sides battled intensely for a place in the final, as per a PWL press release.

Intense Bouts Mark First Half

Punjab struck first in the 57kg men's bout as Chirag Chhikara set the tone with a decisive takedown in the first period against Rohit. Haryana's wrestler managed only an activity point in the second period, as Chirag's early control proved enough to seal a 2-1 win and give Punjab the opening lead.

Haryana responded in the 74kg men's contest through Parvinder. After Chandermohan collected points through activity and push-outs in the opening period, Parvinder mounted a strong comeback in the second period. A powerful takedown followed by a late push-out in the Power Minute helped him edge the bout on last-point criteria after an 8-8 tie, bringing the teams level at 1-1.

Punjab regained the advantage in the heavyweight clash. Captain Dinesh Dhankhar kept the 125kg heavyweight tie-tight early with push-outs and activity points before edging ahead in a dramatic Power Minute exchange of takedowns to defeat Anirudh Gulia 8-6 and move Punjab back in front.

Momentum swung decisively in Punjab's favour in the 76kg women's bout as Priya Malik delivered one of the standout performances of the semi-final. The Punjab wrestler needed just 99 seconds to hand previously unbeaten Kajal Dhochhak her first defeat of the season, forcing a fall with relentless takedowns and turns to stretch Punjab's lead.

Haryana closed the opening half with another crucial contribution in the 86kg men's bout, where Ashirov Ashraf held firm against Sandeep Mann. In a contest marked by physical exchanges and tactical awareness, Ashirov scored at key moments to secure the tie 5-1 on points. Haryana narrowed the overall scoreline at 3-2, setting up a high-stakes second half of the semi-final.

Score at Halfway Mark

Team Score after five bouts: Haryana Thunders 2 - 3 Punjab Royals

The semi-final is currently in progress, with the 62kg women's bout between Iryna Koliadenko (Haryana Thunders) and Ana Godinez (Punjab Royals) underway. (ANI)