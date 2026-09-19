Punjab Kings held a four-day off-season fitness camp in Bengaluru to prepare players for the next IPL. The camp, with players like Shashank Singh, focused on S&C, nutrition, and injury prevention over specific match skills.

Punjab Kings concluded an intensive four-day off-season fitness camp in Bengaluru, conducted in collaboration with Stance Health from September 14 to 17. Designed to prepare athletes physically and mentally for the upcoming domestic season and the next Indian Premier League campaign, the conditioning camp brought together franchise players including Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, and Vishal Nishad, according to a release.

This initiative follows a skill-based camp previously held at the team’s base in New Chandigarh from August 11 to 15. The franchise will conduct more such specialised camps across the country in the coming months, maintaining a continuous preparation cycle in the build-up to the next IPL season. The Bengaluru camp prioritised comprehensive athletic readiness, integrating customised strength and conditioning (S&C) routines, targeted mobility drills, structured nutrition plans, and advanced recovery techniques. Rather than focusing strictly on match skills, the sessions were tailored to help players identify physical benchmarks, manage workload, and address injury prevention.

Year-Round Dedication for Elite Competition

Shashank Singh emphasised that competing at the elite level demands consistent year-round dedication beyond the tournament window. “This is the first fitness camp that has taken place this year. Everyone feels that the IPL is a three-month tournament, but it is not—it is a proper 12-month commitment for players competing at this level. If you want to compete with the best in one of the world’s top leagues, you have to work that hard. This camp is focused entirely on fitness, diet, and training, and we are making sure to tick all the boxes well ahead of the season.”

Focus on Scientific Conditioning and Recovery

Priyansh Arya echoed the value of scientific conditioning, noting how the specialised facilities and targeted programmes at Stance Health accelerate player recovery. “As the season approaches, our focus is to get as much quality training as possible and achieve peak physical condition. The facilities here, especially the dedicated physio support and strength and conditioning programmes, are tailored specifically for our individual needs. In modern cricket, fast and efficient recovery is what makes the real difference over a long season.”

Structured Daily Routines and Team Bonding

The camp schedule balanced high-intensity physical loads with structured recovery and team bonding. Daily routines began with morning mobility and gym work, transitioned to conditioning drills in the afternoon, and concluded with pool and therapeutic recovery sessions in the evening. “In the morning we start with mobility and gym work, followed by a team lunch. In the evening we move into conditioning, and we finish the day with pool or recovery sessions. That routine gives us quality time together, and that is how we grow both as individuals and as a unit. Building strong bonds off the field is just as vital as our performance on it,” said Shashank Singh

Franchise's Continuous Year-Round Support

Highlighting the franchise’s hands-on approach, Arya praised Punjab Kings for providing continuous, round-the-clock administrative and training support throughout the year. “The IPL might be played across three months, but Punjab Kings actively tracks our progress and supports us for the full nine months of the off-season. Whether we need to train in Mumbai, Bengaluru, or attend camps in Chandigarh, the franchise arranges everything within a day. Having that level of backing throughout the year gives a player immense confidence.”

Supportive Culture Fosters Player Loyalty

Reflecting on his journey with the franchise, Shashank credited the supportive team culture for fostering long-term player development and loyalty. “Punjab Kings has completely transformed my career. The way the franchise has backed me through challenging moments is something very rare, and I am extremely grateful for that. The management, players, and owners treat us like family rather than just a professional setup, and that environment inspires you to give 110% on the field.”

With the domestic calendar set to get underway, the players will now return to their respective state sides before regrouping for the next phase of franchise preparations. (ANI)