Indian batter Rohit Sharma revealed that nervousness during Test matches often kept him awake at night. He shared that his go-to comfort food for these midnight cravings was his mother's homemade baked banana wafers, a snack he always carried.

Indian batter Rohit Sharma revealed his comfort food for midnight cravings during Test matches, revealing that the format would often make him nervous and keep him awake at night.

Rohit, who represented India in 67 Tests from 2013 to 2024, revealed his midnight comfort snack and how Test matches would often cause him nervousness on his television show, 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma'.

Calling time on his Test career last year, Rohit scored 4,301 runs in the format at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with best score of 212.

Test Match Jitters and Sleepless Nights

Sharing that the pressure and nervousness of playing his favourite format would often keep him awake through the night, Rohit revealed that his go-to comfort food was his mother’s homemade banana wafers.

Speaking about his midnight cravings, Rohit said, “Haan, hoti toh hai. Main jhooth nahi bolunga, lekin jab bhi main Test match khelta tha, andar bahut nervousness hoti thi. Toh Test match ke time khaas karke, kyunki yeh mera favourite format tha, Test match khelna (Yes, those cravings used to happen. I would not lie. When I would play Tests, I would feel nervous. It was my favourite format).”

Elaborating on the challenges of the longest format of the game and how it affected his sleep, Rohit shared, “Kyunki Test match khelna aasaan format nahi hai. Koi bhi format aasaan nahi hota, lekin Test match ke apne alag-alag challenges hote the. Toh Test match ke liye main hamesha nervous rehta tha aur nervousness mein mujhe neend nahi aati thi, toh raat bhar main jaaga rehta tha (Since Test cricket is not an easy format, so I would always be nervous, and due to that, I would struggle to sleep at night. So I would stay awake at night).”

A Mother's Comforting Snack

Revealing what he would reach for during those late nights, Rohit said, “Toh aap jaage rehte ho toh kuch na kuch khaane ka mann karta tha. Toh main hamesha mere saath mera comfort food rakhta tha, jo meri mummy hamesha bana ke deti thi, woh tha banana wafers (When you stay awake, then you feel like eating something. So I would keep my comfort food with me, which my mother used to make for me, banana wafers).”

Rohit further revealed that the banana wafers were not fried but baked by his mother, making them a comforting snack he could carry with him during matches. He added, “Woh fried nahi hota tha. Meri mummy ke kuch tareeke the, woh bake karti thi usko aur woh main hamesha apne saath leke chalta tha. Toh kabhi bhi mann karta tha toh usse kha leta tha (The snack was not fried, my mother would bake them, and I would keep them with me always, having them whenever I wanted).”

The show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television from Saturday onwards.