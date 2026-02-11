Punjab FC has announced its 27-member squad for its third ISL season. Coached by Panagiotis Dilmperis, the team features a mix of youth and experience, including five foreign players. Their campaign begins on Feb 21 against Jamshedpur FC.

Punjab FC announced their 27-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, their third season in India's top-flight league, according to a release.

The Shers will start their ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on 21st February in Jamshedpur and will play their first home game on 9th March at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi against NorthEast United FC.

Squad Philosophy and Composition

Blending a strong domestic core with carefully selected reinforcements, the Shers head into their third ISL campaign with a squad built to compete while staying true to their commitment to player development. Head Coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis, in his second season with the club has picked a squad, which has balance of youth and experience. He has maintained the core from the last ISL season and the team which played in the Durand Cup and AIFF Super Cup.

Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Pablo Renan Dos Santos are the foreign signings of the squad. The squad also comprises of seven players from the academy, highlighting the importance of the youth structure within the club. Muhammad Suhail F, Pramveer Singh, Manglengthang Kipgen, Vishal Yadav and Singamayum Shami who have already made their senior team debuts will be joined by Ayush Deshwal and Thoungamba Singh Usham this season.

Coaching Team

The Head Coach will be supported by Assistant Coach Konstantinos Katsaras and Indian Assistant Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty along with Papaioannou Ioannis as the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Vinay Singh as the Goalkeeping Coach.

Positional Breakdown

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping department sees the arrival of Arshdeep Singh, whose presence adds assurance and leadership at the back. He is joined by Muheet Shabir and Ayush Deshwal, giving Punjab FC a well-rounded unit equipped to handle the demands of a long and competitive season.

Defenders

Defensively, the Shers boast a robust and versatile lineup. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer Singh, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei and Khaiminthang Lhungdim bring physicality and composure, while Pablo Renan Dos Santos adds experience to the backline. Young defenders such as Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Leon Augustine, and Thoungamba Singh Usham further strengthen the defensive structure.

Midfielders

In midfield, Punjab FC possess a dynamic blend of creativity, control, and energy. Dani Ramirez is expected to play a pivotal role in orchestrating attacking moves, with Samir Zeljkovic and Vinit Rai offering stability and balance in central areas. Princeton Rebello's attacking instincts complement the work rate of Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, and Singamayum Shami.

Forwards

The forward line carries both variety and attacking promise. Nsungusi Effiong and Bede Osuji provide strength and finishing ability in the final third, while emerging talents such as Ninthoi, Suhail, and Bikash Singh add pace, movement, and unpredictability. Vishal Yadav and Ranjeet Singh Pandre round off a unit capable of stretching opposition defences and creating scoring opportunities.

Complete Squad and Staff Roster

Punjab FC Squad for Indian Super League 2025-26: Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal. Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Pramveer Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Pablo Renan Dos Santos, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei, Leon Augustine, Thoungamba Singh Usham. Midfielders: Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Vinit Rai, Princeton Rebello, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Naravi Nikhil Jayantha Prabhu, Singamayum Shami. Forwards: Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Muhammad Suhail F, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre.

Coaching and Support Staff: Head Coach: Panagiotis DilmperisAssistant Coach: Konstantinos Katsaras Indian Assistant Coach: SankarlalChakraborty Strength & Conditioning Coach: Papaioannou Ioannis Goalkeeping Coach: Vinay Singh Team Doctor: Dr. Sidak Dhillon Physiotherapist: Disharth Jain Team Manager: Kaustuv Kashyap Team Masseur: Gonesh Dalui. (ANI)