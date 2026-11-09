The Indian Olympic Association elections reach a critical stage as PT Usha faces the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit contest, with Saina Nehwal among the candidates vying for positions ahead of the upcoming executive council leadership vote.

IOA Electoral Battle Enters Crucial Phase

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) electoral battle is set to enter a crucial phase on Monday, with current president PT Usha facing a big test in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections, where Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal is also among the contenders, amid growing speculation over a possible challenge to Usha's leadership.

The election for four women's SOM positions has assumed added significance after Saina's name emerged as a potential challenger to Usha in the December 5 elections for the IOA Executive Council, where the next president of the national Olympic body will be elected.

Understanding the SOM Election Dynamics

However, Usha and Saina are not contesting directly against each other for the president's post in Monday's election. Both are among six candidates vying for four women's SOM positions, and their performance could prove crucial in determining their prospects in the subsequent leadership contest. The other four candidates in the women's category are former long jumper Anju Bobby George, former archer Dola Banerjee, former Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal and former basketball player Anitha Paul Durai.

The men's category has already seen four candidates elected unopposed after eight of the 12 contenders withdrew from the race. Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh, along with former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, have secured their places as male SOM representatives. The withdrawals have left the women's category as the only contested segment of the SOM elections, with four positions at stake among six candidates. Five women candidates withdrew from the race ahead of the November 7 deadline.

Impact on Future Leadership

The SOM elections are an important part of the wider IOA electoral process for the 2026-2030 term. The elected representatives will become members of the IOA General Assembly, making them eligible to vote and contest in the December 5 elections for the new Executive Council. One male and one female SOM representative will also secure places in the Executive Council, giving the elected members a direct role in the association's governing structure.

Usha, who became the first woman to head the IOA when she was elected president in December 2022, is seeking to retain her position amid an emerging contest involving prominent former athletes and sports administrators. Saina, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, is among the prominent names being discussed in connection with the possible leadership contest. However, her candidature for the president's post has not been formally established.

The electoral process is being overseen by Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, with voting for the women's SOM positions scheduled to take place virtually on Monday. The December 5 election will determine the composition of the IOA's next Executive Council, which will lead the country's Olympic movement during the 2026-2030 term. The leadership transition comes at an important juncture for Indian sport, with the country pursuing its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. (ANI)