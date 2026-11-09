New Zealand has made multiple changes to their ODI squad facing India due to injuries involving key bowlers Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry, while also managing player availability for the upcoming Test series.

New Zealand Announces Squad Changes Against India

New Zealand have made further changes to their squad for the remaining matches of the five-match ODI series against India, with fast bowlers Blair Tickner and Lockie Ferguson ruled out and Matt Henry set to miss the third match as he continues his recovery from an injury. Tickner was struck by a ball while batting during the second ODI in Wellington and will miss the next two matches. Northern Districts fast bowler Kristian Clarke has been added to the squad as cover for him. Tickner has been cleared of concussion but is required to serve the International Cricket Council's (ICC) mandatory seven-day stand-down period after being replaced in the playing XI by Matt Fisher.

"Northern Districts fast bowler Kristian Clarke will come into the New Zealand ODI squad today to provide bowling cover for Blair Tickner, who was struck by a ball when batting during the second ODI against India. Tickner has since been cleared of concussion however as he was replaced in the XI by Matt Fisher, he is required to follow the ICC’s mandatory stand-down period of seven days from date of match before returning to international cricket," the New Zealand Cricket media release read.

Injury Updates and Player Availability

Ferguson, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series as he continues to recover from a low-grade right-calf tear sustained during the T20I series. Matt Henry will also miss Tuesday's third ODI in Hamilton as he continues to recover from the injury sustained in a collision with teammate Devon Conway during training. He is expected to target a return for the fourth ODI.

"Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of ODIs four and five as he has not fully recovered from the low-grade right-calf tear sustained during the T20I series. Matt Henry, who was initially cleared of concussion in Auckland following his collision with Devon Conway, was reassessed in Wellington and was advised he should aim to return for the fourth ODI," the statement added.

Test Preparation and Future Squads

Henry and Kyle Jamieson, who were initially scheduled to join the Test camp after the third ODI, will remain with the squad for the fourth match. New Zealand are yet to announce their squad for the fifth and final ODI. However, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith will leave Hamilton on Wednesday to begin preparations for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India and will be unavailable for the final ODI.

"Henry and Kyle Jamieson, who were initially heading to the Test camp in Wellington following the third ODI, will now remain with the squad for the fourth match. Two players are set to be added to the squad across games four and five. Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, and Nathan Smith will depart to Wellington on Wednesday for Test preparation. The BLACKCAPS Test squad to face India will be named in the coming days," it concluded.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-0, with the third ODI scheduled to be played in Hamilton on Tuesday.

New Zealand squad: (for 3rd ODI) Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young

New Zealand squad: (for 4th ODI) Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Will Young.