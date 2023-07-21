Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG offers Kylian Mbappe a 'mind-blowing' 1 billion Euros: Report

    If accepted, this deal would bind Mbappe to the club until he reaches the age of 34, effectively becoming a lifetime agreement, and it would undoubtedly be the most lucrative sports contract in history.

    First Published Jul 21, 2023

    Paris Saint-Germain is determined to keep their star attacker, Kylian Mbappe, and they are preparing an offer that can only be described as "mind-blowing." According to reports citing Defensa Central, they have put forward an astonishing proposal to Mbappe, a 10-year contract worth 1 billion euros. If accepted, this deal would bind Mbappe to the club until he reaches the age of 34, effectively becoming a lifetime agreement, and it would undoubtedly be the most lucrative sports contract in history.

    Mbappe's current contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2024. However, his refusal to exercise an option that would extend his stay at the club for an additional 12 months has caused frustration within the board. Consequently, there have been speculations that PSG might consider selling him this summer rather than risking losing him as a free agent.

    While Real Madrid is considered the frontrunner to secure the services of the World Cup winner if he becomes a free agent, Arsenal is also contemplating a move for the talented player.

    The offer from PSG is said to be a "mega contract," and it has already received approval from the Emir of Qatar, who oversees the club's owners, QSI.

    Despite the ongoing discussions about his future, Mbappe has publicly expressed his commitment to staying with PSG for the current season. He has appeared relaxed during the pre-season training sessions he has participated in so far.

    It is anticipated that Mbappe could join Real Madrid after the upcoming season. The La Liga club had attempted to acquire him earlier, prompted by Karim Benzema's departure. However, Mbappe reportedly turned down the move as it lacked the bonus payments he is set to receive next year while at Paris. Previously, there were rumours linking him to Real Madrid, with reports of a 180 million euros offer in 2021. Nonetheless, PSG secured his services with a new contract, but the recent development has rekindled the transfer saga.

    In order to assert the definitiveness of his decision to leave the club after the upcoming season, Mbappe sent a letter to the board. In the letter, he made it clear that he would not activate the one-year extension clause in his contract. 

