Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya broke KL Rahul's record for the most fifties scored in under 20 balls for the franchise. Arya now has three sub-20-ball fifties, achieved during his explosive 93-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants.

Priyansh Arya breaks KL Rahul's record

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya went past KL Rahul for the most fifties in less than 20 balls in the franchise's history on Sunday.

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Arya achieved this record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mullanpur, scoring an ultra-aggressive 93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes and a strike rate of 251.35. Now, Priyansh has three fifties in less than 20 balls, today's half-century in 19 balls, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 16 balls and against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 19 balls last season, as per CricViz. KL Rahul had a 14-ball half-century against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018 and a 19-ball fifty against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2019.

Arya's Impressive IPL Form

In five innings for PBKS this season, Priyansh has scored 211 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 248.23, with two fifties. He has smacked 14 fours and 20 sixes this season. In 22 matches for PBKS, he has made 686 runs at an average of 31.18, with a strike rate of 196.00, with a century and four fifties.

PBKS vs LSG Match Summary

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. After PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early, a 182-run stand between Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Cooper Connolly (87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) ripped apart the LSG bowling attack. Cameos from Marcus Stoinis (29* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (17* in six balls with four and six) took PBKS to 254/7 in 20 overs, despite a fine comeback from LSG towards the back-end in terms of wickets. Prince Yadav (2/25) M Siddharth (2/35) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. (ANI)