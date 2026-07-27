President Droupadi Murmu congratulated weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav for her silver medal win in the women's 53kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Her debut performance lifted India's medal tally to five.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav for clinching a silver medal in the women's 53kg category on her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow on Monday.

Gyaneshwari's silver medal lifted India's tally to five medals, comprising one gold, three silvers and one bronze, adding to the country's strong showing at the Games.

President Murmu Hails Inspiring Performance

In an X post, President Murmu congratulated Gyaneshwari and praised the weightlifter's discipline and hard work, describing her performance as inspiring, and wished her greater success in the future. "Heartiest congratulations to Gyaneshwari Yadav on securing the Silver Medal in the Women's 53 kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your inspiring performance is a testament to your discipline and hard work. May you continue to scale greater heights in future," she said. Heartiest congratulations to Gyaneshwari Yadav on securing the Silver Medal in the Women's 53 kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your inspiring performance is a testament to your discipline and hard work. May you continue to scale greater heights in… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 27, 2026

A Hard-Fought Battle for Silver

The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting multiple Games records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot, according to ESPN.

Snatch Round Highlights

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih. The Nigerian lifter, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk.

Clean and Jerk Duel

The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased exceptional strength and technique. Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap to Didih.

With the gold medal still within reach, Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and successfully completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with 206kg total.

A Significant Career Milestone

Despite missing out on the top spot, Gyaneshwari's silver medal marked a significant milestone in her career. The Chhattisgarh athlete had earlier competed in the 49kg category but moved up to 53kg, recognising the challenge of competing against India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the lower weight division. (ANI)