Premier League: Arsenal's ambition to again challenge for top honors next season is leading them to explore options to enhance their offense. Reports indicate that the club is looking to move on from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and is actively scouting for his replacement. Here are five forwards who have been linked with a move to the Emirates and could potentially fill the void.

1. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Martinez has been a consistent performer in Serie A, and is known for his clinical finishing and right movement. His experience at the highest levels of European football could help Arsenal's aspirations. Arsenal is reportedly set to test waters with al bid for Martinez in the summer, signaling serious intent to bring him to the Emirates.

2. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)

Gyokeres has shown impressive goal-scoring form in Portugal. His strength is his physicality paired with technical skill. The Portuguese ability to lead the line and link up play makes him the perfect option for Arsenal's attacking refinement. Arsenal has expressed interest in Gyokeres, with reports suggesting that Sporting CP might lower their initial asking price, making a deal more realistic.

3. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Sesko is a young striker with notable aerial ability and a eye for goal. His potential and high ceiling suits Arsenal's strategy of investing in emerging talents who can develop within the club's system. Sesko has been on Arsenal's radar, with the club previously in advanced talks to bring him to the Emirates.

4. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Williams offers options across the front line, and he is known for his pace and dribbling skills. His ability to operate both centrally and on the wings provides flexibility to the team. Arsenal has initiated discussions with Williams' representatives, showing a strong interest in bringing him to North London.

5. Santiago Castro (Bologna)

Castro is an emerging talent from the humble background of South America, and he is recognized for his pace and goal-scoring instincts. Acquiring such a player could offer Arsenal a long-term solution in attack. The Gunners are reportedly monitoring Castro closely as are other top clubs across Europe.

