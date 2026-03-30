India's Preeti Pawar and Deepak kicked off their Asian Boxing Championships 2026 campaign with victories. Preeti won by a 5-0 unanimous decision, while Deepak secured a 3-2 split-decision win, giving the Indian contingent a perfect start.
India's Preeti Pawar and Deepak made an impressive start at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Mongolia, registering hard-fought victories against quality opposition on Monday.
Preeti Pawar's Commanding Victory
In the women's 54kg category, Preeti Pawar, gold medallist at the World Boxing Cup Finals, delivered a commanding performance to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova, a former Asian U22 champion (2025), according to a BFI release.
Against a highly accomplished opponent, Preeti's clinical win marked a strong statement to open her campaign.
Deepak's Tactical Win
In the men's 70kg category, Deepak, silver medallist at the Boxam Elite International 2026 and a bronze medallist at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022, delivered a composed performance to edge past Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev with a 3-2 split decision win.
Facing an opponent from Uzbekistan, a nation widely regarded as a powerhouse in amateur boxing, Deepak showed tactical discipline and resilience to come through a closely contested bout.
India's Perfect Start
With two wins from two bouts, the Indian contingent made a perfect start to its campaign in the opening phase of the tournament.
The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 features some of the best boxing talent from across the continent, with early-round matchups often proving as challenging as the later stages due to the depth of competition.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)