Pramod Bhagat created history at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2026, winning his sixth singles gold to surpass Lin Dan. He also won the men's doubles gold with Sukant Kadam, securing a remarkable double crown for India in Bahrain.

Pramod Bhagat's Historic Double Gold

India's ace para shuttler Pramod Bhagat delivered a historic performance at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Para Badminton World Championships 2026 in Bahrain, clinching the gold medal in men's singles SL3 and adding a second gold in men's doubles SL3-SL4 to complete a sensational double triumph.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the men's singles SL3 final, Pramod defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Al Imran in commanding fashion with a scoreline of 21-12, 21-18. With this spectacular victory, he secured his sixth World Championship Gold in Singles and his fourth consecutive World Championship title, creating history once again for the nation, as per a press release.

With this latest gold medal, Pramod Bhagat overtakes the legendary Lin Dan, who had five World Championship gold medals in men's singles, further cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished shuttlers in the sport's history. Pramod's World Championship Men's Singles Gold Medal victories now stand at 2009, 2015, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026 -- a remarkable tally of six gold medals in the marquee category.

Reflecting on his milestone achievement, Pramod Bhagat said, "Winning my sixth World Championship gold and fourth consecutive title is an emotional moment for me. Lin Dan has always been my idol, and to surpass his record is truly special. Every medal represents years of hard work, sacrifice and belief. To continue making history for India and raise the bar higher motivates me even more. I dedicate this victory to my country and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey."

Pramod's golden run in Bahrain extended to the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category, where he partnered with Sukant Kadam to claim the gold medal. The Indian duo defeated fellow Indians Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar 21-19, 21-16 in a high-intensity final, showcasing exceptional teamwork and composure.

Sukant Kadam's Successful Campaign

For Sukant Kadam, the championship proved equally rewarding. Alongside his doubles gold with Pramod, he also secured a bronze medal in Men's Singles, highlighting his consistency across categories.

Sukant Kadam said, "Winning doubles gold with Pramod at the World Championships is a proud moment. We have worked extremely hard to build our partnership, and delivering on the biggest stage is very satisfying. Adding a singles bronze makes this campaign even more meaningful for me."

Krishna Nagar Secures Double Bronze

Krishna Nagar further strengthened India's medal tally with an impressive double podium finish. He clinched a bronze medal in the men's Singles SH6 category and added another bronze in Mixed Doubles along with Nithya Sre.

Krishna Nagar said, "It's always an honour to represent India at the World Championships. Winning two medals is satisfying, but it also motivates me to push harder and aim for gold in the coming events."

India's Broader Medal Haul

With Pramod Bhagat's historic sixth singles gold and double crown, and Sukant Kadam's gold and bronze medal performances, India once again reaffirmed its dominance in global para badminton at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2026.

India's medal haul extended across multiple categories, underlining the country's growing depth in para badminton. Prem Kumar Ale and Alphia James won silver, marking India's first-ever medal in the Wheelchair category at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships -- a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

Kumar Nitesh claimed bronze in men's singles SL3, while Umesh Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav secured bronze in men's doubles SL3-SL4. In women's events, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan won bronze in women's doubles SL3-SU5, while Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur secured bronze in mixed doubles SL3-SU5.

Naveen Sivakumar clinched silver in SL4, Manisha Ramdass won silver in Women's Singles SU5, and Nithya Sre added another silver in women's singles to cap off a memorable campaign. (ANI)