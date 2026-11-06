PM Modi met T20 World Cup winner Suryakumar Yadav and his family in Delhi. During the visit, the Prime Minister celebrated India's 2026 T20 World Cup victory while sharing festive Diwali wishes with the cricketer and his children.

PM Modi Meets Suryakumar Yadav and Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his family in the national capital on Friday. The Prime Minister was seen enjoying some moments with Surya's young children. Taking to his X account, PM Modi said the arrival of Lord Ram and the Saryu had added to the spiritual significance of this year's Diwali celebrations, making the festive atmosphere even more sacred and divine. "In the atmosphere of Diwali, the arrival of Ram and Saryu has taken place. This has made the environment of Diwali even more sacred and divine," PM Modi wrote in an X post. दीपावली के माहौल में राम और सरयू का आगमन हुआ है। इससे दीपावली का वातावरण और भी पावन एवं दिव्य हो गया है。 @surya_14kumar https://t.co/B6vwr35Iwm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2026

Celebrating Cricket Triumph

During the meeting, Suryakumar Yadav was seen wearing his gold medal from India's 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the medal, sharing a special moment that celebrated the team's historic achievement.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Career Milestones

Suryakumar Yadav has achieved several notable milestones during his career, including winning the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. The right-handed batter reached the No. 1 position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings in October 2022 and registered a career-high 910 rating points in January 2023, among the highest ever recorded in the format.

Leadership and Squad Changes

He played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and subsequently led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, making India the first side to successfully defend the trophy. Under his leadership, India also clinched the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

However, following India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar was left out of the T20I squad for the subsequent UK tour, which included matches against Ireland and England. Shreyas Iyer was subsequently named the new T20I captain after impressing with his leadership during his stint with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. Despite his successful record as captain, Suryakumar's recent dip in batting form was reportedly considered a significant factor behind his omission from the squad. (ANI)