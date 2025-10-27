Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists there is no panic despite falling six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League after a defeat at Aston Villa. Citing the long season ahead, Guardiola is focused on a "game by game" approach.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists there’s no cause for panic about Arsenal’s growing Premier League lead, even after his side fell six points behind following a narrow defeat at Aston Villa. City, once again in the position of a title chaser, find themselves in familiar territory, having tracked down Arsenal’s lead famously in the 2023-24 campaign.

Game by Game Approach

Guardiola brushed off any early anxiety, stating that the season is lengthy and unpredictable. “With my experience, the season is so long. If Arsenal win every game and take the title, all we can do is congratulate them. But until then, my focus is on improving and making us better with each match,” he explained. The City boss made clear he doesn’t dwell on the title race in October and November, preferring a “game by game” approach.

Villa’s win, thanks to a Matty Cash strike, marked their fourth consecutive league victory, and provided an extra boost as they celebrated manager Unai Emery’s third anniversary at the helm. Emery’s transformation of Villa is evident in their newfound defensive strength and confidence, highlighted by their ability to keep Erling Haaland—on a 12-game scoring streak—off the scoresheet. Haaland came closest late in the game, but saw his effort chalked off for offside after colliding with the post.

Praise for Villa

Guardiola acknowledged the challenge, praising Villa’s defensive game and admitting that scoring chances were hard to come by: “We were close. In games we won, we weren’t always so productive. But Villa defended excellently, and it was tough.” He added that his focus is on keeping City stable and hungry, not stressing over future results so early in the campaign.

Unai Emery reflected on Villa’s journey, noting the turnaround since his arrival and his squad’s strong performances against top teams like Spurs and City. “We started poorly and had doubts, but now we’re finding confidence and positive energy. Our home ground is feeling more like a fortress, and there’s still plenty of work ahead,” Emery said after the match, summing up the mood around Villa Park.