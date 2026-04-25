PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded KL Rahul's record-breaking 152*, which went in vain as his team chased down a historic 265 runs against DC. Iyer credited his openers for a 'bonkers' start that set up the highest-ever T20 chase.

Following Punjab Kings' (PBKS) record run-chase against Delhi Capitals (DC), PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed KL Rahul's record-breaking century, which went in vain and highlighted the team's mindset to capitalise on the powerplay during the massive chase.

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PBKS continued its unbeaten run, generating another instant classic match and chasing down 265 runs, the highest-ever in T20s. KL's record-breaking 152* in 67 balls, which made him the first Indian to score a 150 in the IPL and the holder of India's highest men's T20 score, went in vain as the batter had to watch a powerplay assault from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya helplessly, which laid down the platform for a strong finish.

'Running out of words': Iyer on record win

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Iyer spoke on how the team felt when KL and Nitish Rana smashed them all over the park during their record-breaking 220-run stand for the second wicket. "I am running out of words (on his win), honestly speaking, because first of all, it was scorching hot to come out there and see bowlers getting hit for fours and sixes, you kind of lose your mindset. You do not know what to do in such a situation, but I know how the wicket was. We were actually presuming the wicket would turn, but there wasn't much turn to offer. Probably after the power play, when Yuzi (Chahal) came in to bowl, the ball was holding a bit, but wasn't creating much of an impact. Kudos to KL (Rahul). The way he played was fabulous and pleasing to the eye," he said.

'If they can, we can too': Iyer on chasing mindset

Continuing on the team's approach on chasing, Iyer spoke on the need to "score just one more run". The team took inspiration from KL's knock, which Iyer said consisted of "beautiful shots" and they felt they could replicate DC's hitting as well. "I was just saying that whatever they get from here on, I think we just have to score one more run and ensure we become victorious. And that was the mindset, nothing more, honestly speaking, because whatever balls the bowlers were bowling at that particular time, I think he was improvising and he was playing beautiful shots (on KL). So it did not look like he was trying really hard. I just said to myself that if they can, we can too," he said.

The dressing room had decided to approach the chase just like they had chased a total of 220-25 range in the past, capitalising on the powerplay. "We discussed that in the previous games, we chased around 220-225 with two overs left. So the mindset was very much similar. Get as many runs as possible in the powerplay and they (Prabhsimran and Priyansh) just went bonkers from ball one and steadied the ship for us. And the rest of us, we just wanted to capitalise on the start," he signed off.

PBKS vs DC Match Highlights

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.

PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

Coming to the match, after DC opted to bat first, an entertaining 220-run second-wicket stand between KL Rahul (152* in 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes) and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) took DC to 264/2. PBKS did not put their weapons down either, as Priyansh Arya (43 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Prabhsimran (76 in 26 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) shaved off 116 runs in the powerplay, later, Shreyas (71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) put partnerships with Nehal Wadhera (25) and Shashank Singh (19*), completing the chase in 18.5 overs with six wickets left. (ANI)