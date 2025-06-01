Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians clash in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rain interrupts the match after PBKS opts to bowl first, leaving the fate of the final hanging in the balance.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are squaring off in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Punjab Kings had received a second shot to qualify for the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have inched closer to booking their spot for the title clash against RCB after defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator at the same venue.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are facing off in the playoffs for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League. After losing Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will be hoping to make the most of their second chance and secure their berth for the title clash. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are riding high on momentum after their win in the Eliminator and will look to continue their momentum to reach their seventh IPL final.

The match delayed due to rain

As fans are excited for the much-anticipated clash between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, the rain has already begun to play the spoilsport at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai. As soon as the Punjab Kings skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first, it drizzled, forcing the groundstaff to cover the pitch.

However, the drizzle stopped, and the covers were removed, much to the delight of the spectator at the stadium. When Punjab Kings players walked out onto the field, the rain suddenly returned, forcing the players to return to the dugout and the groundstaff to bring the covers on.

According to the latest weather report by Accuweather, Ahmedabad is currently experiencing a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. The possibility of precipitation and cloud cover is likely at 25% and 31%, respectively, indicating that while there is a chance of intermittent showers, a full washout is currently unlikely.

Who will qualify for the final if the match gets washed out?

The resumption of Qualifier 2 between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians is expected to be delayed. However, the possibility of the crucial clash getting washed out cannot be ruled out at the moment, as the weather conditions in Ahmedabad remain unpredictable, raising concerns among fans and both teams.

If the match gets washed out or abandoned due to rain, Punjab Kings will qualify for the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3. This is because, as per IPL rule, the team that finished higher in the league standings compared to their opponent gets preference in case of a washout in playoff matches like Qualifier 2.

Punjab Kings finished the league stage as the table toppers with 19 points, while Mumbai Indians were at the fourth spot in the league standings with 16 points. In this case, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has the advantage in the standings and will advance to the title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by virtue of their superior position in the league table compared to Mumbai Indians, as per the IPL's playoff regulations.