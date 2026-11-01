Following a series defeat to South Africa, Australian captain Pat Cummins has hinted at potential changes to the squad, criticizing his team's poor batting decisions and their struggle to perform during critical passages of play.

Pat Cummins Hints at Potential Squad Changes

Following his side's humiliating series defeat at the hands of ICC World Test champions South Africa, Australian skipper Pat Cummins hinted at changes coming in the set-up in the near future and criticised his team for not really giving themselves a chance and "overplaying spin". Tasked with chasing a target of 288 runs, a slightly new-looking Australian batting line-up, which had shown some promise in the first innings, collapsed like a pack of cards against pacer Kagiso Rabada, who delivered three early jolts and spinner Simon Harmer, who registered career-best figures of 6/16 to skittle out Aussies for 111 runs.

"Everyone had a little bit of a different plan," Cummins said, as quoted by the ICC. "There was a bit of rough there, but perhaps we overplayed the spin; we could have backed our defence a little bit longer. Again, those little things, you hang in there, and you find a way, whereas I just think a lot of the time we just did not really give ourselves a chance," he added.

Impact on World Test Rankings

The loss saw Australia surrender the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Team ranking to South Africa, while New Zealand moved to the top of the World Test Championship Standings. The defeat marked Australia's third loss in their past five Tests, with top-order batting collapses proving a recurring issue.

"A few really poor decisions. I know it is a day-five wicket, but I do not think it was drastic," Cummins stated. "Start in the first couple of overs where you are behind it – maybe you are chasing a little bit harder than maybe when you turn up and think 'this is how you think the day is going to go'. So we have got to get better. It has happened a few times; we thought that chase was very achievable," he added.

Selection Discussions and Performance Concerns

With several top-order batters averaging under 22 across the series, Cummins acknowledged that selection discussions are inevitable before taking on New Zealand in December. Marnus Labuschagne, who has not hit a Test ton since Ashes 2023, has been under the scanner particularly, failing to register even a fifty across six innings and delivering just 139 runs in the series, with some promising starts thrown away.

"We lost two games in a row; it is fair to be asking those questions (of selections). We will be asking them internally as well. We are a very good side, but I think we need to get a little bit better if we want to get back to number one and where we think we can be," he said. "Maybe that is a change of style, maybe it is a change of personnel in some instances," he added.

Reflecting on the tour as a whole, Cummins maintained that the series came down to critical passages of play rather than systemic failure. "It was 1-0 up in the series. I think we had some great moments. I think most series that you miss out on, even just individual Tests, it always comes down to little moments. "You just wish you had those little moments again. Throughout this series we have had our little moments, but South Africa were better than us in those moments," he signed off.

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