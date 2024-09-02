Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj bags silver in men's singles SL4; PM Modi lauds his tenacity

Indian para-badminton star Suhas Yathiraj had to settle for the silver medal after a tough battle in the men’s singles SL4 badminton class final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

In a gripping showdown at the Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian para-badminton star Suhas Yathiraj had to settle for the silver medal after a tough battle in the men’s singles SL4 badminton class final.

The 41-year-old Indian shuttler was up against Lucas Mazur of France, who proved to be a formidable opponent, securing a decisive victory with scores of 21-9, 21-13.

Following this feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to laud Suhas Yathiraj's tenacity and commitment to sports. "A spectacular accomplishment as Suhas Yathiraj wins the prestigious Silver medal in the Men’s Singles SL4 Badminton event at the #Paralympics2024! India rejoices at his success. We are proud of his tenacity and commitment to sports," he wrote.

Suhas, who became the only Indian para-badminton player to win medals in both the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, faced a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 final, where Lucas Mazur also clinched the gold, denying Suhas the top podium finish. The Frenchman’s dominance on the court was evident as he consistently outmaneuvered Suhas in a one-sided contest.

Born with a congenital deformity in his left ankle, Suhas competes in the SL4 category, designed for athletes with less severe impairments who compete while standing. Despite his condition, Suhas has demonstrated remarkable skill and perseverance, becoming a beacon of inspiration in Indian sports.

A 2007 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Suhas's journey in para-badminton is as remarkable as his professional career. However, in the final match on Monday, Suhas seemed tentative and struggled to find his rhythm against the highly experienced and powerful Mazur. The Frenchman’s sharp strokes and aggressive play left little room for Suhas to mount a comeback.

Reflecting on his journey, Suhas's silver medal adds a significant chapter to India's success at the Paris Paralympics. His performance contributed to India's overall medal tally in para-badminton, which includes a gold won by Nitesh Kumar in the SL3 category and a silver and bronze claimed by Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass in the women’s singles SU5 category, respectively.

As Suhas Yathiraj returns to India with his silver medal, his journey will continue to inspire many. Despite the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the gold again, his dedication and resilience in overcoming personal and professional challenges remain a source of immense pride for the nation.

Latest Videos