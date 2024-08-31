Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals

    Indian shuttlers Nitesh Kumar and Sukant Kadam secured their spots in the semifinals of the men's singles SL3 and SL4 categories, respectively, with straight-game victories in their final group matches at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Indian shuttlers Nitesh Kumar and Sukant Kadam secured their spots in the semifinals of the men's singles SL3 and SL4 categories, respectively, with straight-game victories in their final group matches at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

    Nitesh Kumar, who earned a silver medal at last year's Asian Para Games in China, triumphed over Mongkhon Bunsun of Thailand with scores of 21-13 and 21-14. This win marked his third consecutive victory, allowing him to top Group A. Bunsun also advanced to the semifinals as the second-place finisher from the same group.

    In the SL3 class, designed for players with severe lower limb disabilities competing on a half-width court, the top two finishers from each of the two groups move on to the semifinals. In Group A, Tokyo Paralympics bronze medalist Manoj Sarkar, who has already been eliminated from the tournament, defeated Yang Jianyuan of China with a dominant scoreline of 21-1, 21-11. Manoj had previously lost to both Bunsun and Nitesh.

    In the men's singles SL4 class, intended for athletes with lower limb impairments and minor balance issues, Sukant Kadam advanced to the semifinals alongside compatriot Suhas Yathiraj after overcoming Thailand's Teamarrom Siripong with scores of 21-12 and 21-12. Sukant, who also won a bronze at last year’s Asian Para Games, topped Group B with this victory, his second consecutive win in the three-player group.

    "It's my debut tournament. I am so happy to be qualified for the semifinals. I was well prepared for today's game. The first match was much tougher than this. And against him I have played plenty of times and I was very confident. So, I wanted to go one point at a time and then I played really well," said Sukant after the match.

    "The drift and the atmosphere of the hall is very different. I am happy that I was able to adapt well this time," he added.

    In the men's SL4 competition, only the top player from each of the four groups advances to the semifinals.

    In the women's singles SL3 category, Mandeep Kaur secured a place in the quarterfinals after defeating Australia's Vinot Celine Aurelie on Saturday. Kaur won her final group B match with scores of 21-23, 21-10, and 21-17, recovering from an earlier loss to Nigeria's Bolaji Mariam.

    Kaur finished second in her three-player group B, which allowed her to move on to the quarterfinals. Mariam, who topped the group, advanced directly to the semifinals.

    The top players from groups A and C automatically progressed to the semifinals. The top two from group B, along with the second-place finishers from groups A and C, competed in the quarterfinals for the remaining semifinal spots.

    In Friday's late-night matches, Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli were defeated 11-21, 17-21 by the top-seeded Indonesian pair of Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in their opening mixed doubles SL3 contest.

    In another group A SL3 mixed doubles match featuring Indian players, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan lost 22-24, 19-21 to the French team of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.

    The sole victory in mixed doubles came from Nithya Sivan Sumathy and Sivarajan Solaimalai, who won 21-7, 21-17 against Thailand's Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang in group B.

    On Saturday, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Manoj, Sukant, Sivarajan Solaimalai, and Tarun will compete in various categories of men’s singles. In women's singles, Manisha Ramdass and Nithya Sivan Sumathy will also present their challenges.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH) snt

    Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH)

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Focus on winning more medals, says Avani Lekhara after winning historic gold (WATCH) snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Focus on winning more medals, says Avani Lekhara after winning historic gold (WATCH)

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal wins SILVER in men's 10m air pistol, takes India's medal tally to 4 snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal wins SILVER in men's 10m air pistol, takes India's medal tally to 4

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal AJR

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhar bags GOLD in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final, Mona Agarwal takes BRONZE snt

    Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhar bags 2nd successive GOLD in 10m air rifle SH1, Mona Agarwal clinches BRONZE

    Recent Stories

    Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance RTM

    Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance

    Watch Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral RBA

    Watch: Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral

    From side hustles to full-time: Earn money online without any investment dmn

    From side hustles to full-time: Earn money online without any investment

    Coolie Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE] ATG

    Coolie: Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE]

    Ayurvedic tips : Avoid consuming these fruits with milk RTM

    Ayurvedic tips : Avoid consuming these fruits with milk

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon