Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals

Indian shuttlers Nitesh Kumar and Sukant Kadam secured their spots in the semifinals of the men's singles SL3 and SL4 categories, respectively, with straight-game victories in their final group matches at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

Nitesh Kumar, who earned a silver medal at last year's Asian Para Games in China, triumphed over Mongkhon Bunsun of Thailand with scores of 21-13 and 21-14. This win marked his third consecutive victory, allowing him to top Group A. Bunsun also advanced to the semifinals as the second-place finisher from the same group.

In the SL3 class, designed for players with severe lower limb disabilities competing on a half-width court, the top two finishers from each of the two groups move on to the semifinals. In Group A, Tokyo Paralympics bronze medalist Manoj Sarkar, who has already been eliminated from the tournament, defeated Yang Jianyuan of China with a dominant scoreline of 21-1, 21-11. Manoj had previously lost to both Bunsun and Nitesh.

In the men's singles SL4 class, intended for athletes with lower limb impairments and minor balance issues, Sukant Kadam advanced to the semifinals alongside compatriot Suhas Yathiraj after overcoming Thailand's Teamarrom Siripong with scores of 21-12 and 21-12. Sukant, who also won a bronze at last year’s Asian Para Games, topped Group B with this victory, his second consecutive win in the three-player group.

"It's my debut tournament. I am so happy to be qualified for the semifinals. I was well prepared for today's game. The first match was much tougher than this. And against him I have played plenty of times and I was very confident. So, I wanted to go one point at a time and then I played really well," said Sukant after the match.

"The drift and the atmosphere of the hall is very different. I am happy that I was able to adapt well this time," he added.

In the men's SL4 competition, only the top player from each of the four groups advances to the semifinals.

In the women's singles SL3 category, Mandeep Kaur secured a place in the quarterfinals after defeating Australia's Vinot Celine Aurelie on Saturday. Kaur won her final group B match with scores of 21-23, 21-10, and 21-17, recovering from an earlier loss to Nigeria's Bolaji Mariam.

Kaur finished second in her three-player group B, which allowed her to move on to the quarterfinals. Mariam, who topped the group, advanced directly to the semifinals.

The top players from groups A and C automatically progressed to the semifinals. The top two from group B, along with the second-place finishers from groups A and C, competed in the quarterfinals for the remaining semifinal spots.

In Friday's late-night matches, Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli were defeated 11-21, 17-21 by the top-seeded Indonesian pair of Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in their opening mixed doubles SL3 contest.

In another group A SL3 mixed doubles match featuring Indian players, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan lost 22-24, 19-21 to the French team of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.

The sole victory in mixed doubles came from Nithya Sivan Sumathy and Sivarajan Solaimalai, who won 21-7, 21-17 against Thailand's Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang in group B.

On Saturday, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Manoj, Sukant, Sivarajan Solaimalai, and Tarun will compete in various categories of men’s singles. In women's singles, Manisha Ramdass and Nithya Sivan Sumathy will also present their challenges.

