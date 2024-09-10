Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver, Rs 30 lakh for bronze

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also promised infrastructure and unwavering support to para-athletes who want to compete for additional medals at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

At the recently finished Paralympic Games in Paris, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Tuesday that monetary rewards of Rs 75 lakh will be given to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh to the silver medallists, and Rs 30 lakh to the Indian athletes who won bronze. Individuals who excel in mixed-team competitions, such as archer Sheetal Devi, will receive a cheque for Rs 22.5 lakh.

During a ceremony held in New Delhi to honour the medal winners of the mega-event, the minister made this announcement. Mandaviya also promised infrastructure and unwavering support to para-athletes who want to compete for additional medals at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

"The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From 4 medals in 2016, India have won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris with 18th place finish," Mandaviya said.

"We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics."

With 29 medals in total—seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze—India finished the historic Paris Paralympics campaign with the highest finish in the nation's history.

With their outstanding performance, India became the first country in Paralympic Games history to win 50 medals.

India's Paralympic medal winners returned to a joyous reception on Tuesday, surrounded by hundreds of supporters, following their historic victory in the French capital.

