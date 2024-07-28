Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m air rifle final, Sandeep Singh misses out

    Indian shooter Arjun Babuta qualified for the 10M Air Rifle finals at the Paris Olympics 2024, scoring 630.1 to secure 7th place on Sunday.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m air rifle final, Sandeep Singh misses out snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Indian shooter Arjun Babuta has advanced to the 10m air rifle final at the Olympic Games after finishing seventh in the qualification round on Sunday. The 25-year-old Babuta shot series of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6, achieving a total score of 630.1 points to secure his place in the final.

    Babuta will compete in the eight-shooter final on Monday, after narrowly missing a final berth in the mixed team event with Ramita Jindal on Saturday, where the duo finished sixth in the qualification.

    Also read: History at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

    Originally from Chandigarh, Babuta has been part of the national squad since 2016. Despite being considered an underachiever, he gained recognition by clinching an Olympic berth at the Asian Shooting Championships last year in Changwon.

    Army man Sandeep Singh finished 12th in the same event with a score of 629.3, concluding his Paris campaign. Singh gained valuable experience in his maiden Olympics after displacing world champion Rudrankksh Patil in the selection trials held in April-May.

    China's Sheng Lihao led the qualifiers with a score of 631.7, just one point short of the qualification record of 632.7 set by fellow countryman Yang Haoran at the Tokyo Games.

    Arjun Babuta's qualification marks him as the third Indian shooter to reach the finals at the Paris 2024 Games.

    Manu Bhaker was the first, advancing to the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event and eventually clinching a bronze medal. Ramita Jindal followed, making it to the final of the women’s 10m air rifle event.

    As Babuta prepares for the final showdown, India will be watching closely, hoping for another stellar performance and a potential medal in shooting at these Olympics.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal qualifies for women's 10m air rifle final, Elavenil misses out

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 5:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64

    A historic medal PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    'A historic medal': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Manu Bhaker secures India's 1st medal, bags BRONZE in 10m air pistol final snt

    History at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: India's Sreeja Akula opens campaign with dominant win over Christina Kallberg snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India's Sreeja Akula outclasses Sweden's Christina Kallberg in opener, enters Round of 32

    Recent Stories

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Manu Bhaker creates history: A look at her net worth records family property and more gcw

    Manu Bhaker creates history: A look at her net worth, records and more

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64

    Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation ATG

    'Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation

    A historic medal PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    'A historic medal': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon