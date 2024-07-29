Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen beats World No. 40 Carraggi in straight games, faces Christie in knockout

    Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen delivered a stellar performance in his second group stage match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, defeating Julien Carraggi, ranked 40th in the world.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen delivered a stellar performance in his second group stage match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, defeating Julien Carraggi, ranked 40th in the world, with scores of 21-19, 21-14 on Monday.

    Sen showcased his resilience and skill in a tightly contested opening game, staging a remarkable comeback to clinch the first set. He then continued his momentum, winning the second set more comfortably to secure the victory in straight games.

    This crucial win puts Lakshya Sen in a strong position as he prepares for a pivotal clash against Jonatan Christie on July 31. The match is set to be decisive for advancing further in the men’s singles event.

    Sen’s impressive display not only highlights his rising form but also sets the stage for an exciting encounter against Christie, as he aims to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.

